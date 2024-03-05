The Champions League returns to action on Tuesday with coverage across CBS, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.
Who's Playing
- PSG @ Real Sociedad
- Current Records: PSG 3-2-2, Real Sociedad 3-3-1
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Reale Arena
- TV: Paramount+
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Paramount+
What to Know
The Champions League is back! After a short break, the next leg of the Round of 16 is ready to kick off on Tuesday. Real Sociedad will face off against PSG in the second leg at 3:00 p.m. ET on March 5th at Reale Arena. Real Sociedad has not scored a goal the last three times they've played, a trend the team is desperate to reverse.
Real Sociedad has some ground to make up against PSG considering the result of their first leg back in February. Real Sociedad took a 2-0 hit to the loss column at the hands of PSG. The loss was Real Sociedad's first in this tournament so far.
Real Sociedad's defeat dropped their record down to 3-3-1. As for PSG, their win bumped their record up to 3-2-2.
One of these teams will be headed to the Quarter-finals, while the other will be headed home in defeat. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other Champions League content.
Odds
Real Sociedad is a slight favorite against PSG, according to the latest Champions League odds, being +158 to win.
The over/under is 2.5 goals.
Champions League TV schedule
All times Eastern
|Tuesday, March 5
|Time
|How to watch
|CBS Sports Golazo Matchday
|1:00 PM
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match
2:00 PM
CBS, Paramount+
Bayern Munich vs. Lazio
3:00 PM
CBS, Paramount+
Real Sociedad vs. Paris Saint-Germain
3:00 PM
Multicast Stream
3:00 PM
UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match
5:00 PM
|Scoreline
|5:00 PM
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|The Champions Club
|8:00 PM
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|Kickin' It
|10:00 PM
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|Wednesday, March 6
|Time
|How to watch
|CBS Sports Golazo Matchday
|1 PM
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match
2:00 PM
CBS, Paramount+
Manchester City vs. Copenhagen
3:00 PM
CBS, Paramount+
Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig
3:00 PM
Multicast Stream
3:00 PM
UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match
5:00 PM
|Scoreline
|5:00 PM
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|The Champions Club
|8:00 PM
|CBS Sports Golazo Network