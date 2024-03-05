The Champions League returns to action on Tuesday with coverage across CBS, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

PSG @ Real Sociedad

Current Records: PSG 3-2-2, Real Sociedad 3-3-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Reale Arena

Reale Arena TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Paramount+

What to Know

The Champions League is back! After a short break, the next leg of the Round of 16 is ready to kick off on Tuesday. Real Sociedad will face off against PSG in the second leg at 3:00 p.m. ET on March 5th at Reale Arena. Real Sociedad has not scored a goal the last three times they've played, a trend the team is desperate to reverse.

Real Sociedad has some ground to make up against PSG considering the result of their first leg back in February. Real Sociedad took a 2-0 hit to the loss column at the hands of PSG. The loss was Real Sociedad's first in this tournament so far.

Real Sociedad's defeat dropped their record down to 3-3-1. As for PSG, their win bumped their record up to 3-2-2.

One of these teams will be headed to the Quarter-finals, while the other will be headed home in defeat. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other Champions League content.

Odds

Real Sociedad is a slight favorite against PSG, according to the latest Champions League odds, being +158 to win.

The over/under is 2.5 goals.

Champions League TV schedule

All times Eastern