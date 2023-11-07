The Champions League is back in action on Tuesday across Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBS Sports Network.

Who's Playing

Barcelona @ Shakhtar Donetsk

Current Records: Barcelona 3-0-0, Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 12:45 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 12:45 p.m. ET Where: Volksparkstadion

Volksparkstadion Online Streaming: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Barcelona will face off against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League Group Stage at 12:45 p.m. ET on November 7th at Volksparkstadion. Despite being away, Barcelona is favored nonetheless.

Barcelona entered their tilt with Shakhtar Donetsk with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. Barcelona skirted past Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1. That's two games straight that Barcelona has won by exactly a single goal.

Barcelona's win bumped their record up to 3-0-0. As for Shakhtar Donetsk, they now have a losing record at 1-0-2.

We're halfway through the Group Stage and it won't be long until the field is narrowed yet again. Will either of these teams wind up the champion? Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Barcelona is a huge favorite against Shakhtar Donetsk, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -361 to win.

The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

Series History

Barcelona won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.

Oct 25, 2023 - Barcelona 2 vs. Shakhtar Donetsk 1

Champions League broadcast schedule



All times Eastern

Tuesday, Nov. 7 Time Where to watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Newcastle United 12:45 PM Paramount+ Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Barcelona 12:45 PM Paramount+ UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match 2:00 PM Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network The Golazo Show 3:00 PM Paramount+ AC Milan vs. Paris Saint-Germain 3:00 PM Paramount+ Manchester City vs. Young Boys 3:00 PM Paramount+ Porto vs. Antwerp 3:00 PM Paramount+ Red Star Belgrade vs. RB Leipzig 3:00 PM Paramount+ Lazio vs. Feyenoord 3:00 PM Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network Atlético Madrid vs. Celtic 3:00 PM Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match 5:00 PM Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network The Champions Club 6:00 PM CBS Sports Golazo Network Kickin' It 7:00 PM CBS Sports Golazo Network