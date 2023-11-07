The Champions League is back in action on Tuesday across Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBS Sports Network.
Who's Playing
- Barcelona @ Shakhtar Donetsk
- Current Records: Barcelona 3-0-0, Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0-2
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 12:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Volksparkstadion
- Online Streaming: Paramount+
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.
Barcelona will face off against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League Group Stage at 12:45 p.m. ET on November 7th at Volksparkstadion. Despite being away, Barcelona is favored nonetheless.
Barcelona entered their tilt with Shakhtar Donetsk with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. Barcelona skirted past Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1. That's two games straight that Barcelona has won by exactly a single goal.
Barcelona's win bumped their record up to 3-0-0. As for Shakhtar Donetsk, they now have a losing record at 1-0-2.
We're halfway through the Group Stage and it won't be long until the field is narrowed yet again. Will either of these teams wind up the champion? Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.
Odds
Barcelona is a huge favorite against Shakhtar Donetsk, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -361 to win.
The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.
Series History
Barcelona won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.
- Oct 25, 2023 - Barcelona 2 vs. Shakhtar Donetsk 1
Champions League broadcast schedule
All times Eastern
|Tuesday, Nov. 7
|Time
|Where to watch
Borussia Dortmund vs. Newcastle United
12:45 PM
Paramount+
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Barcelona
12:45 PM
Paramount+
UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match
2:00 PM
Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network
The Golazo Show
3:00 PM
Paramount+
AC Milan vs. Paris Saint-Germain
3:00 PM
Paramount+
Manchester City vs. Young Boys
3:00 PM
Paramount+
Porto vs. Antwerp
3:00 PM
Paramount+
Red Star Belgrade vs. RB Leipzig
3:00 PM
Paramount+
Lazio vs. Feyenoord
3:00 PM
Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network
Atlético Madrid vs. Celtic
3:00 PM
Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network
UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match
5:00 PM
Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network
The Champions Club
6:00 PM
CBS Sports Golazo Network
Kickin' It
7:00 PM
CBS Sports Golazo Network
|Wednesday, Nov. 8
|Time
|Where to watch
Real Sociedad vs. Benfica
12:45 PM
Paramount+
Napoli vs. Union Berlin
12:45 PM
Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network
UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match
2:00 PM
Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network
The Golazo Show
3:00 PM
Paramount+
Arsenal vs. Sevilla
3:00 PM
Paramount+
Copenhagen vs. Manchester United
3:00 PM
Paramount+
Bayern Munich vs. Galatasaray
3:00 PM
Paramount+
Real Madrid vs. Braga
3:00 PM
Paramount+
PSV vs. Lens
3:00 PM
Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network
Red Bull Salzburg vs. Inter Milan
3:00 PM
Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network
UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match
5:00 PM
Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network
The Champions Club
6:00 PM
CBS Sports Golazo Network
Scoreline
8:00 PM
CBS Sports Golazo Network