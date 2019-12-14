Watch Sheffield United vs. Aston Villa: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game

How to watch Sheffield United vs. Aston Villa soccer game

Who's Playing

Sheffield United (home) vs. Aston Villa (away)

Current Records: Sheffield United 5-4-7; Aston Villa 4-9-3

What to Know

Sheffield United will be playing at home against Aston Villa at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday. Sheffield has a defense that allows only one goal per game, so Villa's offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Blades dodged a bullet on Sunday, finishing off Norwich City 2-1.

Meanwhile, Villa ended up a good deal behind Leicester City when they played, losing 4-1.

Sheffield United's victory lifted them to 5-4-7 (22 points) while Aston Villa's defeat dropped them down to 4-9-3 (15 points). We'll see if Sheffield can repeat their recent success or if Villa bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

  • Who: Sheffield United vs. Aston Villa
  • When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
  • Where: Bramall Lane
  • Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
