Watch Sheffield United vs. Aston Villa: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game

Who's Playing

Sheffield United (home) vs. Aston Villa (away)

Current Records: Sheffield United 5-4-7; Aston Villa 4-9-3

What to Know

Sheffield United will be playing at home against Aston Villa at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday. Sheffield has a defense that allows only one goal per game, so Villa's offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Blades dodged a bullet on Sunday, finishing off Norwich City 2-1.

Meanwhile, Villa ended up a good deal behind Leicester City when they played, losing 4-1.

Sheffield United's victory lifted them to 5-4-7 (22 points) while Aston Villa's defeat dropped them down to 4-9-3 (15 points). We'll see if Sheffield can repeat their recent success or if Villa bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch