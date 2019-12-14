Watch Southampton vs. West Ham United: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game
How to watch Southampton vs. West Ham United soccer game
Who's Playing
Southampton (home) vs. West Ham United (away)
Current Records: Southampton 4-9-3; West Ham United 4-8-4
What to Know
Southampton and West Ham United are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at St. Mary's Stadium. Southampton has kept their last six contests to within one goal, so West Ham should be prepared for a fight.
It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Southampton was not quite Newcastle United's equal in the second half when they met on Sunday. Southampton lost 2-1 to Newcastle.
Meanwhile, West Ham came up short against Arsenal, falling 3-1.
When the two teams last met in May, Southampton lost to the Irons by a decisive 3-0 margin. Maybe Southampton will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- Who: Southampton vs. West Ham United
- When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: St. Mary's Stadium
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
West Ham United have won four out of their last six games against Southampton.
- May 04, 2019 - West Ham United 3 vs. Southampton 0
- Dec 27, 2018 - West Ham United 2 vs. Southampton 1
- Mar 31, 2018 - West Ham United 3 vs. Southampton 0
- Aug 19, 2017 - Southampton 3 vs. West Ham United 2
- Feb 04, 2017 - West Ham United 3 vs. Southampton 1
- Sep 25, 2016 - Southampton 3 vs. West Ham United 0
-
