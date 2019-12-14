Watch Southampton vs. West Ham United: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game

Who's Playing

Southampton (home) vs. West Ham United (away)

Current Records: Southampton 4-9-3; West Ham United 4-8-4

What to Know

Southampton and West Ham United are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at St. Mary's Stadium. Southampton has kept their last six contests to within one goal, so West Ham should be prepared for a fight.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Southampton was not quite Newcastle United's equal in the second half when they met on Sunday. Southampton lost 2-1 to Newcastle.

Meanwhile, West Ham came up short against Arsenal, falling 3-1.

When the two teams last met in May, Southampton lost to the Irons by a decisive 3-0 margin. Maybe Southampton will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

Who: Southampton vs. West Ham United

Southampton vs. West Ham United When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: St. Mary's Stadium

St. Mary's Stadium Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

West Ham United have won four out of their last six games against Southampton.