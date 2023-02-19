The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

West Ham United @ Tottenham Hotspur

Current Records: West Ham United 5-12-5; Tottenham Hotspur 12-8-3

What to Know

West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur played to a draw at London Stadium and now head to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to break the series tie. They will face off against one another at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday. Both clubs took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but West Ham was not quite Wolverhampton's equal in the second half when they met four weeks ago. The Irons fell a goal shy of Wolves, losing 1-0.

Meanwhile, Tottenham came up short against Arsenal four weeks ago, falling 2-0.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture. Hopefully the teams will make up for slow offenses in their last outings and score some goals this week.

How To Watch

Who: Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium TV: USA Network

USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Spurs -123, Draw +260, West Ham +330

Series History

Tottenham Hotspur have won six out of their last 13 games against West Ham United.