The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.
Who's Playing
- West Ham United @ Tottenham Hotspur
- Current Records: West Ham United 5-12-5; Tottenham Hotspur 12-8-3
What to Know
West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur played to a draw at London Stadium and now head to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to break the series tie. They will face off against one another at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday. Both clubs took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but West Ham was not quite Wolverhampton's equal in the second half when they met four weeks ago. The Irons fell a goal shy of Wolves, losing 1-0.
Meanwhile, Tottenham came up short against Arsenal four weeks ago, falling 2-0.
After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture. Hopefully the teams will make up for slow offenses in their last outings and score some goals this week.
How To Watch
- Who: Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United
- When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- TV: USA Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Spurs -123, Draw +260, West Ham +330
Series History
Tottenham Hotspur have won six out of their last 13 games against West Ham United.
- Aug 31, 2022 - Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. West Ham United 1
- Mar 20, 2022 - Tottenham Hotspur 3 vs. West Ham United 1
- Oct 24, 2021 - West Ham United 1 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 0
- Feb 21, 2021 - West Ham United 2 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1
- Oct 18, 2020 - West Ham United 3 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 3
- Jun 23, 2020 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. West Ham United 0
- Nov 23, 2019 - Tottenham Hotspur 3 vs. West Ham United 2
- Apr 27, 2019 - West Ham United 1 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 0
- Oct 20, 2018 - Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. West Ham United 0
- Jan 04, 2018 - West Ham United 1 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1
- Sep 23, 2017 - Tottenham Hotspur 3 vs. West Ham United 2
- May 06, 2017 - West Ham United 1 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 0
- Nov 19, 2016 - Tottenham Hotspur 3 vs. West Ham United 2