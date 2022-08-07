Getty Images

The Premier League returns to action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

  • Manchester City @ West Ham United
  • Last Season Records: West Ham United 16-14-8; Manchester City 29-3-6

What to Know

Manchester City and West Ham United will face off at 11:30 a.m. ET Aug. 7 at London Stadium to kick off their 2022 PL seasons. After a 29-3-6 record last season, Man City comes in with an eye to spark another first-rate season. While West Ham was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 16-14-8.

How To Watch

  • Who: West Ham United vs. Manchester City
  • When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET
  • Where: London Stadium
  • TV/Live stream: Peacock
  • Caesars Sportsbook odds: West Ham +750; Draw +400; Man City -280
Series History

Manchester City won ten meetings and tied two meetings in their last 12 contests with West Ham United.

  • May 15, 2022 - Manchester City 2 vs. West Ham United 2
  • Nov 28, 2021 - Manchester City 2 vs. West Ham United 1
  • Feb 27, 2021 - Manchester City 2 vs. West Ham United 1
  • Oct 24, 2020 - Manchester City 1 vs. West Ham United 1
  • Feb 19, 2020 - Manchester City 2 vs. West Ham United 0
  • Aug 10, 2019 - Manchester City 5 vs. West Ham United 0
  • Feb 27, 2019 - Manchester City 1 vs. West Ham United 0
  • Nov 24, 2018 - Manchester City 4 vs. West Ham United 0
  • Apr 29, 2018 - Manchester City 4 vs. West Ham United 1
  • Dec 03, 2017 - Manchester City 2 vs. West Ham United 1
  • Feb 01, 2017 - Manchester City 4 vs. West Ham United 0
  • Aug 28, 2016 - Manchester City 3 vs. West Ham United 1