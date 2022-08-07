The Premier League returns to action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Manchester City @ West Ham United

Last Season Records: West Ham United 16-14-8; Manchester City 29-3-6

What to Know

Manchester City and West Ham United will face off at 11:30 a.m. ET Aug. 7 at London Stadium to kick off their 2022 PL seasons. After a 29-3-6 record last season, Man City comes in with an eye to spark another first-rate season. While West Ham was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 16-14-8.

How To Watch

Who: West Ham United vs. Manchester City

West Ham United vs. Manchester City When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: London Stadium

London Stadium TV/Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: West Ham +750; Draw +400; Man City -280

Series History

Manchester City won ten meetings and tied two meetings in their last 12 contests with West Ham United.