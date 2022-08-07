The Premier League returns to action on Sunday.
Who's Playing
- Manchester City @ West Ham United
- Last Season Records: West Ham United 16-14-8; Manchester City 29-3-6
What to Know
Manchester City and West Ham United will face off at 11:30 a.m. ET Aug. 7 at London Stadium to kick off their 2022 PL seasons. After a 29-3-6 record last season, Man City comes in with an eye to spark another first-rate season. While West Ham was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 16-14-8.
How To Watch
- Who: West Ham United vs. Manchester City
- When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET
- Where: London Stadium
- TV/Live stream: Peacock
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: West Ham +750; Draw +400; Man City -280
Series History
Manchester City won ten meetings and tied two meetings in their last 12 contests with West Ham United.
- May 15, 2022 - Manchester City 2 vs. West Ham United 2
- Nov 28, 2021 - Manchester City 2 vs. West Ham United 1
- Feb 27, 2021 - Manchester City 2 vs. West Ham United 1
- Oct 24, 2020 - Manchester City 1 vs. West Ham United 1
- Feb 19, 2020 - Manchester City 2 vs. West Ham United 0
- Aug 10, 2019 - Manchester City 5 vs. West Ham United 0
- Feb 27, 2019 - Manchester City 1 vs. West Ham United 0
- Nov 24, 2018 - Manchester City 4 vs. West Ham United 0
- Apr 29, 2018 - Manchester City 4 vs. West Ham United 1
- Dec 03, 2017 - Manchester City 2 vs. West Ham United 1
- Feb 01, 2017 - Manchester City 4 vs. West Ham United 0
- Aug 28, 2016 - Manchester City 3 vs. West Ham United 1