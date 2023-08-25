The group stage participants for this year's UEFA club competitions are nearly set. After competing in qualifiers throughout the summer, 32 teams each will compete in the group stages of the Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League. Each team will learn of their group stage fixtures on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, when the draws for the three competitions take place.
How to watch Champions League draw
- Date: Thursday, Aug. 31 | Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: Grimaldi Forum -- Monte Carlo, Monaco
- TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network | Live stream: Paramount+
Play begins with the start of the Champions League group stage on Sept. 19 and runs until mid-December to determine who will advance to the knockouts and eventually lift silverware next spring. You can watch every game from all three competitions live on Paramount+ -- for a limited time, get 50% off your annual subscription (ends Sept. 20).
The Champions League final is set for June 1 at London's Wembley Stadium, while the Europa League final will take place on May 22 at Dublin's Aviva Stadium and the Conference League final on May 29 at Athens' Agia Sohia Stadium.
Here's a list of who has qualified so far:
Champions League
Pot 1
- Manchester City
- Sevilla
- FC Barcelona
- Napoli
- Bayern Munich
- Paris Saint-Germain
- Benfica
- Feyenoord
Pot 2
- Real Madrid
- Manchester United
- Inter Milan
- Borussia Dortmund
- Atletico Madrid
- RB Leipzig
- Porto
- Arsenal
Pot 3
- Shakhtar Donetsk
- Red Bull Salzburg
- AC Milan
- Lazio
- Red Star Belgrade
Pot 4
- Newcastle United
- Union Berlin
- Lens
Currently unseeded teams
- Real Sociedad
- Celtic
Golazo Starting XI Newsletter
Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe
Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Teams in playoff qualifying round:
The losers will be relegated to the Europa League group stage while the winners advance to the Champions League group stage.
- Maccabi Haifa vs. Young Boys
- Antwerp vs. AEK Athens
- Rakow vs. Copenhagen
- Molde vs. Galatasaray
- Rangers vs. PSV Eindhoven
- Braga vs. Panathinaikos
Group stage dates:
- Matchday 1: Sept. 19 and 20
- Matchday 2: Oct. 3 and 4
- Matchday 3: Oct. 24 and 25
- Matchday 4: Nov. 7 and 8
- Matchday 5: Nov. 28 and 29
- Matchday 6: Dec. 12 and 13
Europa League
Pot 1
- West Ham United
- Liverpool
- AS Roma
- Villarreal
- Bayer Leverkusen
- Atalanta
Pot 2
- Real Betis
Pot 3
- No teams currently seeded into Pot 3
Pot 4
- TSC
- Servette
Currently unseeded teams
- Sporting CP
- Rennes
- Marseille
- Brighton & Hove Albion
- SC Freiburg
- Sturm Graz
- Toulouse
Teams in playoff qualifying round:
The losers will be relegated to the Conference League group stage while the winners advance to the Europa League group stage.
- Slavia Prague vs. Zorya Luhansk
- Olympiacos vs. Čukarički
- Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Lugano
- Ludogorets Razgrad vs. Ajax
- BK Häcken vs. Aberdeen
- LASK vs. Zrinjski Mostar
- KÍ vs. Sheriff Tiraspol
- Olimpija Ljubljana vs. Qarabag
- Slovan Bratislava vs. Aris Limassol
- Dinamo Zagreb vs. Sparta Prague
How to watch Europa League draw
- Date: Friday, Sept. 1 | Time: 7 a.m. ET
- Location: Grimaldi Forum -- Monte Carlo, Monaco
- TV and live stream: Paramount+
Conference League
No qualified teams yet. Ten will advance from the losing teams from the Europa League playoff ties and 22 will come from the following Conference League playoff qualifiers:
- Ballkani vs. BATE Borisov
- Žalgiris vs. Ferencvaros
- Struga vs. Breiðablik
- Farul Constanța vs. HJK
- Astana vs. Partizani
- Levski Sofia vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
- Gent vs. APOEL
- Spartak Trnava vs. Dnipro-1
- Sepsi OSK vs. Bodø/Glimt
- Tobol Kazakhstan vs. Viktoria Plzeň
- Hibernian vs. Aston Villa
- Midtjylland vs. Legia Warsaw
- Lille vs. Rijeka
- Genk vs. Adana Demirspor
- Fenerbahçe vs. Twente
- Dynamo Kyiv vs. Beşiktaş
- AZ vs. Brann
- Rapid Wien vs. Fiorentina
- Heart of Midlothian vs. PAOK
- Nordsjælland vs. Partizan
- Osasuna vs. Club Brugge
- Maccabi Tel Aviv vs. Celje
How to watch Conference League draw
- Date: Friday, Sept. 1 | Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
- Location: Grimaldi Forum -- Monte Carlo, Monaco
- TV an live stream: Paramount+
Group stage dates:
- Matchday 1: Sept. 21
- Matchday 2: Oct. 5
- Matchday 3: Oct. 26
- Matchday 4: Nov. 9
- Matchday 5: Nov. 30
- Matchday 6: Dec. 14