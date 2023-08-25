ucl.jpg
Getty Images

The group stage participants for this year's UEFA club competitions are nearly set. After competing in qualifiers throughout the summer, 32 teams each will compete in the group stages of the Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League. Each team will learn of their group stage fixtures on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, when the draws for the three competitions take place.

How to watch Champions League draw

Play begins with the start of the Champions League group stage on Sept. 19 and runs until mid-December to determine who will advance to the knockouts and eventually lift silverware next spring. You can watch every game from all three competitions live on Paramount+ -- for a limited time, get 50% off your annual subscription (ends Sept. 20).

The Champions League final is set for June 1 at London's Wembley Stadium, while the Europa League final will take place on May 22 at Dublin's Aviva Stadium and the Conference League final on May 29 at Athens' Agia Sohia Stadium.

Here's a list of who has qualified so far:

Champions League

Pot 1

  • Manchester City 
  • Sevilla
  • FC Barcelona
  • Napoli 
  • Bayern Munich
  • Paris Saint-Germain
  • Benfica
  • Feyenoord

Pot 2

  • Real Madrid
  • Manchester United
  • Inter Milan
  • Borussia Dortmund
  • Atletico Madrid
  • RB Leipzig
  • Porto
  • Arsenal

Pot 3

  • Shakhtar Donetsk
  • Red Bull Salzburg
  • AC Milan
  • Lazio
  • Red Star Belgrade

Pot 4

  • Newcastle United
  • Union Berlin
  • Lens

Currently unseeded teams

  • Real Sociedad
  • Celtic

Teams in playoff qualifying round:

The losers will be relegated to the Europa League group stage while the winners advance to the Champions League group stage.

  • Maccabi Haifa vs. Young Boys
  • Antwerp vs. AEK Athens 
  • Rakow vs. Copenhagen
  • Molde vs. Galatasaray
  • Rangers vs. PSV Eindhoven
  • Braga vs. Panathinaikos

Group stage dates:

  • Matchday 1: Sept. 19 and 20
  • Matchday 2: Oct. 3 and 4
  • Matchday 3: Oct. 24 and 25
  • Matchday 4: Nov. 7 and 8
  • Matchday 5: Nov. 28 and 29
  • Matchday 6: Dec. 12 and 13

Europa League

Pot 1

  • West Ham United
  • Liverpool
  • AS Roma
  • Villarreal
  • Bayer Leverkusen
  • Atalanta

Pot 2

  • Real Betis

Pot 3

  • No teams currently seeded into Pot 3

Pot 4

  • TSC
  • Servette

Currently unseeded teams

  • Sporting CP
  • Rennes
  • Marseille
  • Brighton & Hove Albion
  • SC Freiburg
  • Sturm Graz
  • Toulouse

Teams in playoff qualifying round:

The losers will be relegated to the Conference League group stage while the winners advance to the Europa League group stage.

  • Slavia Prague vs. Zorya Luhansk 
  • Olympiacos vs. Čukarički 
  • Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Lugano 
  • Ludogorets Razgrad vs. Ajax 
  • BK Häcken vs. Aberdeen
  • LASK vs. Zrinjski Mostar 
  • KÍ vs. Sheriff Tiraspol
  • Olimpija Ljubljana vs. Qarabag
  • Slovan Bratislava vs. Aris Limassol 
  • Dinamo Zagreb vs. Sparta Prague

How to watch Europa League draw

  • Date: Friday, Sept. 1 | Time: 7 a.m. ET
  • Location: Grimaldi Forum -- Monte Carlo, Monaco
  • TV and live stream: Paramount+

Conference League

No qualified teams yet. Ten will advance from the losing teams from the Europa League playoff ties and 22 will come from the following Conference League playoff qualifiers:

  • Ballkani vs. BATE Borisov 
  • Žalgiris vs. Ferencvaros 
  • Struga vs. Breiðablik
  • Farul Constanța vs. HJK
  • Astana vs. Partizani 
  • Levski Sofia vs. Eintracht Frankfurt 
  • Gent vs. APOEL 
  • Spartak Trnava vs. Dnipro-1 
  • Sepsi OSK vs. Bodø/Glimt 
  • Tobol Kazakhstan vs. Viktoria Plzeň 
  • Hibernian vs. Aston Villa
  • Midtjylland vs. Legia Warsaw
  • Lille vs. Rijeka 
  • Genk vs. Adana Demirspor
  • Fenerbahçe vs. Twente
  • Dynamo Kyiv vs. Beşiktaş 
  • AZ vs. Brann
  • Rapid Wien vs. Fiorentina
  • Heart of Midlothian vs. PAOK 
  • Nordsjælland vs. Partizan
  • Osasuna vs. Club Brugge
  • Maccabi Tel Aviv vs. Celje

How to watch Conference League draw

  • Date: Friday, Sept. 1 | Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
  • Location: Grimaldi Forum -- Monte Carlo, Monaco
  • TV an live stream: Paramount+

Group stage dates:

  • Matchday 1: Sept. 21
  • Matchday 2: Oct. 5
  • Matchday 3: Oct. 26
  • Matchday 4: Nov. 9
  • Matchday 5: Nov. 30
  • Matchday 6: Dec. 14