The group stage participants for this year's UEFA club competitions are nearly set. After competing in qualifiers throughout the summer, 32 teams each will compete in the group stages of the Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League. Each team will learn of their group stage fixtures on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, when the draws for the three competitions take place.

How to watch Champions League draw

Date : Thursday, Aug. 31 | Time : 12 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Aug. 31 | : 12 p.m. ET Location : Grimaldi Forum -- Monte Carlo, Monaco

: Grimaldi Forum -- Monte Carlo, Monaco TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network | Live stream: Paramount+

Play begins with the start of the Champions League group stage on Sept. 19 and runs until mid-December to determine who will advance to the knockouts and eventually lift silverware next spring.

The Champions League final is set for June 1 at London's Wembley Stadium, while the Europa League final will take place on May 22 at Dublin's Aviva Stadium and the Conference League final on May 29 at Athens' Agia Sohia Stadium.

Here's a list of who has qualified so far:

Champions League

Pot 1

Manchester City

Sevilla

FC Barcelona

Napoli

Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain

Benfica

Feyenoord

Pot 2

Real Madrid

Manchester United

Inter Milan

Borussia Dortmund

Atletico Madrid

RB Leipzig

Porto

Arsenal

Pot 3

Shakhtar Donetsk

Red Bull Salzburg

AC Milan

Lazio

Red Star Belgrade

Pot 4

Newcastle United

Union Berlin

Lens

Currently unseeded teams

Real Sociedad

Celtic

Teams in playoff qualifying round:

The losers will be relegated to the Europa League group stage while the winners advance to the Champions League group stage.

Maccabi Haifa vs. Young Boys

vs. Antwerp vs. AEK Athens

Rakow vs. Copenhagen

Molde vs. Galatasaray

Rangers vs. PSV Eindhoven

Braga vs. Panathinaikos

Group stage dates:

Matchday 1 : Sept. 19 and 20

: Sept. 19 and 20 Matchday 2 : Oct. 3 and 4

: Oct. 3 and 4 Matchday 3 : Oct. 24 and 25

: Oct. 24 and 25 Matchday 4 : Nov. 7 and 8

: Nov. 7 and 8 Matchday 5 : Nov. 28 and 29

: Nov. 28 and 29 Matchday 6: Dec. 12 and 13

Europa League

Pot 1

West Ham United

Liverpool

AS Roma

Villarreal

Bayer Leverkusen

Atalanta

Pot 2

Real Betis

Pot 3

No teams currently seeded into Pot 3

Pot 4

TSC

Servette

Currently unseeded teams

Sporting CP

Rennes

Marseille

Brighton & Hove Albion

SC Freiburg

Sturm Graz

Toulouse

Teams in playoff qualifying round:

The losers will be relegated to the Conference League group stage while the winners advance to the Europa League group stage.

Slavia Prague vs. Zorya Luhansk

Luhansk Olympiacos vs. Čukarički

Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Lugano

vs. Lugano Ludogorets Razgrad vs. Ajax

Razgrad vs. Ajax BK Häcken vs. Aberdeen

vs. Aberdeen LASK vs. Zrinjski Mostar

vs. Mostar KÍ vs. Sheriff Tiraspol

Olimpija Ljubljana vs. Qarabag

Ljubljana vs. Slovan Bratislava vs. Aris Limassol

vs. Dinamo Zagreb vs. Sparta Prague

How to watch Europa League draw

Date : Friday, Sept. 1 | Time : 7 a.m. ET

: Friday, Sept. 1 | : 7 a.m. ET Location : Grimaldi Forum -- Monte Carlo, Monaco

: Grimaldi Forum -- Monte Carlo, Monaco TV and live stream: Paramount+

Conference League

No qualified teams yet. Ten will advance from the losing teams from the Europa League playoff ties and 22 will come from the following Conference League playoff qualifiers:

Ballkani vs. BATE Borisov

vs. Borisov Žalgiris vs. Ferencvaros

Struga vs. Breiðablik

vs. Breiðablik Farul Constanța vs. HJK

Astana vs. Partizani

vs. Partizani Levski Sofia vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

vs. Eintracht Frankfurt Gent vs. APOEL

vs. Spartak Trnava vs. Dnipro-1

vs. Sepsi OSK vs. Bodø/Glimt

Tobol Kazakhstan vs. Viktoria Plzeň

Kazakhstan vs. Viktoria Plzeň Hibernian vs. Aston Villa

vs. Midtjylland vs. Legia Warsaw

vs. Legia Warsaw Lille vs. Rijeka

Genk vs. Adana Demirspor

vs. Adana Demirspor Fenerbahçe vs. Twente

Dynamo Kyiv vs. Beşiktaş

vs. Beşiktaş AZ vs. Brann

Rapid Wien vs. Fiorentina

vs. Fiorentina Heart of Midlothian vs. PAOK

Nordsjælland vs. Partizan

Osasuna vs. Club Brugge

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs. Celje

How to watch Conference League draw

Date : Friday, Sept. 1 | Time : 8:30 a.m. ET

: Friday, Sept. 1 | : 8:30 a.m. ET Location : Grimaldi Forum -- Monte Carlo, Monaco

: Grimaldi Forum -- Monte Carlo, Monaco TV an live stream: Paramount+

Group stage dates: