Gerard Pique's Kings League hosted a masked La Liga player last Sunday identified only as the provocative Enigma 69 and wearing long sleeves to cover his tattoos.

The competition is an indoor seven-a-side league established by the former Barcelona and Spain icon which is viewable via Twitch and was brought to mainstream attention by streamer Ibai Llanos.

Former Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, Barca and Argentina star Sergio Aguero is the president of one of the competing teams while legendary former Spain and Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas is one of the league presidents.

Enigma 69 got kitted out for XBuyer Team to play in a one-off game under the weekly guest slot known as the "player 12 rule" which has seen the likes of Javier Hernandez and Joan Capdevila make appearances.

Pique himself got viewers guessing when he revealed that Enigma 69's reasoning for wearing a Mexican wrestling mask and long sleeves was to avoid being easily identified and also labeled him a "first division player."

Enigma 69 and XBuyer Team struggled and went down 1-0 to Kunisports which is Aguero's team and the player's performance led to speculation that the player was not currently on the books of any La Liga club.

AS' Victor Ayora slammed the spectacle as "the worst game of the entire Kings League" and accused "supposed top level player" Enigma 69 of doing nothing but "falling over three times at best."

Suggestions that Enigma 69 was current free agent and ex-Real Madrid and Sevilla man Isco or former Barca man Denis Suarez were short-lived as Aguero hinted at the player's identity by admitting that they were "someone who played for Cadiz."

Llanos then appeared to let the cat out of the bag when he was speaking post-game on Twitch and said: "A lot of people thought it was Isco because he shares a similar physique to Nano Mesa's."

Without the Cadiz stint on his resume, though, the 30-year-old was ruled out as the potential mystery player which led to the unattached Nano Mesa being identified.

Although there has been no official confirmation, the 27-year-old is currently looking for a new club after leaving Cadiz last summer.

Kings League boasts 12 teams in total and it will run until late March when there will be playoffs -- you can tune in anywhere in the world on Twitch.