The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Brentford @ Wolverhampton

Current Records: Brentford 10-13-7; Wolverhampton 8-7-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Molineux Stadium TV: Peacock

What to Know

Wolverhampton will look to defend their home pitch on Saturday against Brentford at Molineux Stadium. Wolverhampton have to be feeling especially confident coming into this one: they won as the underdogs last time, and now they're the favorites.

Wolverhampton have had a rough go of it against Chelsea in their most recent batch of games, but they didn't let that history phase them on Saturday. Wolverhampton won by a goal and slipped past Chelsea 1-0. Wolverhampton's only goal came from Matheus Nunes in minute 31.

Meanwhile, there was early excitement for Brentford after they claimed the first goal on Saturday, however, they wouldn't score again. They fell in a 2-1 heartbreaker to Newcastle United. The disappointing result was just more of the same for Brentford, who haven't won a game since March 15th.

Wolverhampton's win bumped their season record to 8-7-15 while Brentford's loss dropped theirs to 10-13-7. We'll see if Wolverhampton can repeat their recent success, or if Brentford bounce back and reverse their fortunes.

Odds

Wolverhampton are a slight favorite against Brentford, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +148 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

