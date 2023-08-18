The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Brighton & Hove Albion @ Wolverhampton

Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0-0, Wolverhampton 0-0-1

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: Molineux Stadium

Molineux Stadium TV/Live stream: Peacock

What to Know

Brighton & Hove Albion will head out on the road to face off against Wolverhampton at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Molineux Stadium. The Seagulls will be strutting in after a victory while Wolves will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Brighton and Luton combined for 15 shots on goal on Saturday, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. Brighton & Hove Albion blew past Luton Town 4-1.

Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 0-0 at halftime, Wolverhampton wasn't quite Man United's equal in the second half on Monday. Wolverhampton fell just short of Manchester United by a score of 1-0. Sadly, the loss only continues a disappointing trend for Wolves: they've now lost three straight matchups with the Red Devils.

Brighton is expected to win their second game of the season, and that's good news given their solid 13-6-7 record as favorites last season. Brighton & Hove Albion fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every EPL game netted those bettors $2,239.26. On the other hand, Wolverhampton was 6-4-16 as the underdog last season.

Everything went Brighton & Hove Albion's way against Wolverhampton in their previous matchup back in April as they made off with a 6-0 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Seagulls since the squad won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Odds

Brighton & Hove Albion is a solid favorite against Wolverhampton, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -107 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.