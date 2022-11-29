Already through to the knockout stage, reigning World Cup champion France play their final Group D match when Les Bleus square off against Tunisia in the 2022 World Cup on Wednesday at Education City Stadium in Doha. The French, ranked No. 4 in the world, sit atop the group with six points after victories over Australia and Denmark. Three points ahead of second place Australia, the French are overwhelming favorites to advance as the top team in the group. Meanwhile Tunisia face a tall task to advance to the knockout stage. The Tunisians need a victory over France and an Australia loss or draw and win a tiebreaker for second.

Kickoff is 10 a.m. ET. The French are the -250 favorites (risk $250 to win $100) in the latest France vs. Tunisia odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with the Tunisians the +700 underdogs. A draw is priced at +290. Before locking in any Tunisia vs. France picks or predictions, you need to see what SportsLine soccer insider Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 157-119-2 over his last 278 soccer picks this year, returning almost $2,300 for $100 bettors.

Now, Sutton has broken down France vs. Tunisia from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the World Cup odds and betting lines for Tunisia vs. France:

France vs. Tunisia spread: France -0.5 (+122)

France vs. Tunisia over/under: 2.5 goals

France vs. Tunisia money line: France -250; Tunisia +700; Draw +350

FRA: Kylian Mbappe has scored three goals in Qatar, tied for the tournament lead

TUN: Tunisia have 25 shots through two games

France vs. Tunisia picks: See picks here



Why you should back France

Kylian Mbappe is one of the best players in the world. Last season Mbappe, now 23, became the first player to top Ligue in both goals (28) and assists (17) while leading Paris Saint-Germain to the title. This season he leads the league with 12 goals. In 61 career games with the national team, he has scored 31 times, and he already has scored three times in Qatar, tied for the most at the World Cup.

In addition, France face a Tunisia side that has struggled to generate anything offensively in Qatar. The Tunisians are scoreless through two matches. Only one other team, Mexico, has played two matches and not scored a goal.

Why you should back Tunisia

The Tunisians face a France side that have little to play for on Wednesday. Les Bleus have not only clinched a spot in the knockout round; they almost certainly will be the top team in the group. The French would have to lose to Tunisia, and Australia would have to beat Denmark while also making up the goal differential (France stand at +4, while Australia are -2) in order for Les Bleus to not be the top team in the group. France manager Didier Deschamps could elect to sit key players or play them sparingly on Wednesday in preparation for the knockout round.

In addition, Tunisia have a capable defender in Dylan Bronn. The 27-year-old has been a key part of the Tunisia lineup since his first cap in 2017. Last season for Metz in Ligue, he allowed opponents to get past him only 0.4 times per match.

How to make picks for France vs. Tunisia

Sutton has taken an in-depth look at Tunisia vs. France. He is leaning Over 2.5 goals, and he has locked in a confident plus-money best bet while offering a full breakdown of Wednesday's Group D match at the 2022 World Cup. He's only sharing his World Cup picks at SportsLine.

So where does all the betting value lie in Tunisia vs. France? Visit SportsLine now to find out which wager in France vs. Tunisia has all the value, all from the SportsLine soccer insider who has returned more than $2,300 for $100 bettors, and find out.