The 2022 FIFA World Cup is off and running and Group H play will begin on Thursday when Uruguay takes on South Korea. Uruguay is a two-time World Cup champion (1930 and 1950) and with world-class striker Luis Suarez leading the way, it's also had a lot of recent success with a fourth-place finish in 2010 and a quarterfinal trip in 2018. Meanwhile, South Korea is led by Tottenham winger Son Heung-min and has qualified for the 10th cycle in a row. However, South Korea has only made it out of the group stage twice in its previous nine tries.

Kickoff is at 8 a.m. ET. The Uruguayans are the -130 favorite (risk $130 to win $100) in the latest Uruguay vs. South Korea odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with the Koreans the +400 underdog. A draw is priced at +240 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Here are the betting lines and trends for South Korea vs. Uruguay:

Uruguay vs. South Korea spread: Uruguay -0.5 (-130)

Uruguay vs. South Korea over/under: 2.5 goals

Uruguay vs. South Korea money line: Uruguay -130; South Korea +400; Draw +240

URU: Fede Valverde has six goals in 14 La Liga matches this season.

KOR: The Koreans allowed just three goals in 10 matches in qualifying, the best of the group.

Why you should back Uruguay



The Uruguayans qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup by finishing third in CONMEBOL behind soccer superpowers Brazil and Argentina. The squad is led up front by a pair of incredibly crafty goal scorers in Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani. Suarez is the country's all-time leading goal scorer with 68 in 134 caps, while Cavani has 58 goals in 133 international appearances.

Meanwhile, captain Diego Godin's 159 caps are the most in the nation's history and that trio makes Uruguay a tough out in Group H. They have seven wins, one loss and one draw thus far in 2022 and are currently ranked 14th in the FIFA World Rankings while South Korea checks in at No. 28. Suarez, Cavani and Godin were all regulars on the 2010 fourth-place team and the 2011 Copa America winners and that experience could give them an edge on Thursday.

Why you should back South Korea

The Koreans have a world-class forward in Son Heung-min. The 30-year-old who plays for Tottenham is the captain and undisputed leader for South Korea. He is clinical in front of goal, equally capable with both feet and also superb on set-pieces.

In addition, the Koreans have a solid defensive pairing in Kim Min-jae and Kim Young-gwon. The former, who plays for Napoli, won Serie A's Player of the Month award in September. The latter also has thrived at the club level this season, helping Ulsan win their first league trophy in 17 years. The pair helped South Korea concede just three goals in 10 matches during qualifying, the best of any team in the group.

