The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is officially over with Spain as champions after an unforgettable month. The tournament featured 32 teams for the first time ever and offered multiple historic moments throughout. The billing lived up to the hype as national teams competed for the biggest prize in soccer with so many memorable events taking place. There are four years till the next World Cup in 2027, and there is still a host that needs to be named, but the memories of 2023 will live on forever.

So let's take a look at our top ten moments in the tournament:

10. Historic win in Group A

New Zealand hosted the tournament alongside Australia and provided aesthetic scenes across the competition. The Football Ferns were chasing a long-elusive win as they stepped on the World Cup stage for the fifth time in program history. They set the tone in the tournament in terms of memorable moments as Hannah Wilkinson delivered the game-winning goal against Norway.

9. Germany's elimination

The Germans started their group stage with a massive 6-0 win against Morocco but quickly fizzled out. They were considered contenders to compete as the No. 2 FIFA-ranked team and 2022 Euro runners-up. They were unprepared for a strong performance by Colombia and didn't have enough against an inspired South Korea to close out the group. It was another group knockout for the federation, as the men's side failed to advance in 2018 and 2022.

8. Morocco knockout round realization

A decision-day scenario in play for Group H provided different scenes for the Atlas Lionesses. The scales of emotions were tipped in opposite directions as the team huddled around phones to check the outcome of Germany against South Korea. Morocco had picked up three points against eventual group winners Colombia, and their only path to the knockout rounds was with a win and Germany dropping points. It was pure elation for the debutants in their first-ever World Cup.

7. Japan's group dominance

The squad reminded the global audiences of their place in the game when they presented art on the pitch during the group stage. They went undefeated in the tournament till they met their match in a quarterfinal against Sweden. They dazzled on the ball and provided exciting goals, as Hinata Miyazawa claimed the Golden Boot with five goals.

6. Lauren James hat trick of assists

England entered the tournament as European Champions and title contenders but needed some time to grow into the group stage. Some player rotation against Denmark gave way to an early James goal, but a statement game against China is where James provided a hat trick of assists along with two goals. A formation change and James' elevated level of play gave England momentum into the knockout rounds. She later missed two games due to a red-card suspension, missing the quarters and semis.

5. Marta's speech

Brazil failed to reach the knockout rounds for the first time since 2003, and it was a huge disappointment for a program viewed as a contender ahead of the tournament. The 2022 Copa America Femenina champions settled for a scoreless draw in their final group match against Jamaica. It was a bittersweet farewell to the World Cup stage for Marta, who subbed out in the second half, as she competed in her sixth and final World Cup tournament. In true leadership, she spun the loss forward in another epic speech, telling audiences to continue to support the next generation.

4. Sam Kerr gives jersey to a fan

The co-hosts made it all the way to the semifinals in dramatic fashion. They navigated a group stage without their star striker Sam Kerr due to injury, but she worked her way back in time for knockout rounds. They played a dramatic quarterfinal against France that set the nation into blissful oblivion and Kerr finally scored her first goal of the tournament, a penalty kick conversion. It was a grand moment for the team and country as they finally had a team to represent the country in the semifinal, and Kerr's jersey gift was a visual representation of what it meant to so many Australians.

3. Build Sweden's bronze statue

The Swedish side fell just short of reaching the 2023 final and had to compete for another bronze medal. There are differing perspectives on the match, which some feel is a bit of consolation after missing out on the grand prize, but Sweden could teach a master class in quick mentality turnaround. There's little time between the semifinal and a third-place match and it's a difficult ask to still go out and compete when you're gutted.

But Sweden now have the honor of appearing in the match in four different World Cups and have won the game every time. Not many can say they have medaled four different times, and even fewer to do so two consecutive times. They continue to knock on the door.

2. Colombia's round of 16 win

No other Latin American country besides Brazil had ever reached the quarterfinals and Colombia now have the honor of breaking that record. The last time there was a South American country in the quarterfinals was in 2011 when Brazil bowed out on penalties against the United States. Colombia's run in the tournament captured the eyes and hearts of mutuals across the globe, and for the first time, it feels like there will no longer just be one Latin American country to fear in major international tournaments.

1. Bonmati's Golden Ball performance

While the world wondered whether or not Spain could go all the way with discourse between the players, federation, and coaching culture, Aitana Bonmati provided the answers on the pitch. In between the questions, headlines, and videos of players competing and performing in spite of the circumstance, there were also questions around whether or not Alexia Putellas would have an impact as she was still working her way into form, but Bonmati's rise to the occasion has been a process in the making. She ended the tournament with three goals and two assists, while pulling all the strings on the pitch for her team to succeed, and earned the Golden Ball and World Cup trophy. A Ballon d'Or is likely next.