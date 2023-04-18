Wrexham need just one more victory to secure promotion to the EFL and the National League title after beating Yeovil Town on Tuesday. Anthony Forde, James Jones and Paul Mullin all scored second half goals in a 3-0 victory which now means that a win over Boreham Wood will lift them up to League Two.

The Hollywood-owned club are currently four points ahead of Notts County in second with two games left to play so even a draw followed by a win could be enough. However, in order to seal the deal at the Racecourse Stadium, all three points are needed against Boreham Wood this weekend.

So, win and Wrexham are up?

Yes. The equation is a simple one. Beat Boreham Wood and promotion from the National League as well as champions status will be confirmed. Should they fail to do so, victory will be required away at Torquay on the final day of the season, although statistically Wrexham are big favorites with 33 wins already this campaign.

When was Wrexham's last EFL stint?

It has been 15 years since the Wales-based club have been part of what is known as the Football League which is the top four divisions of English soccer. The Premier League is at the top of that with League two at the bottom and anything below that is traditionally considered non-league (previously amateur soccer).

This is historic, right?

Correct. Wrexham's current 107-point total has broken the National League as well as professional English soccer single-season points record. A 34th win of the campaign would add to that benchmark figure making it harder to beat for another club in the future.

But, is there a worst case scenario?

Although it is unlikely, Wrexham could lose to both Boreham Wood and Torquay which could then see them drop into the promotion playoffs at the very last moment. It would require Notts County to win both of their games and as owners' Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney discovered in last year's semifinals, the lottery of the playoffs can be heartbreaking.