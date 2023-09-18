Who's Playing
RB Leipzig @ Young Boys
Current Records: RB Leipzig 0-0-0, Young Boys 0-0-0
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 12:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Stadion Wankdorf
- TV: Paramount+
- Online Streaming: Paramount+
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
RB Leipzig will kick off their Champions League run against Young Boys at 12:45 p.m. ET on September 19th at Stadion Wankdorf.
Last year RB Leipzig got past the Champions League group stage but fell in the round of 16 to Manchester City by a score of 7-0. As for Young Boys, they bowed out in the Group Stage, losing to Maccabi Haifa by a score of 3-0.
The start of the Group Stage represents a fresh start for both of these teams. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.
Odds
RB Leipzig is a huge favorite against Young Boys, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -158 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.