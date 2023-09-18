Who's Playing

RB Leipzig @ Young Boys

Current Records: RB Leipzig 0-0-0, Young Boys 0-0-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 12:45 p.m. ET

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 12:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadion Wankdorf

Stadion Wankdorf TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Online Streaming: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

RB Leipzig will kick off their Champions League run against Young Boys at 12:45 p.m. ET on September 19th at Stadion Wankdorf.

Last year RB Leipzig got past the Champions League group stage but fell in the round of 16 to Manchester City by a score of 7-0. As for Young Boys, they bowed out in the Group Stage, losing to Maccabi Haifa by a score of 3-0.

The start of the Group Stage represents a fresh start for both of these teams. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

RB Leipzig is a huge favorite against Young Boys, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -158 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.