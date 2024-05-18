The Indiana Fever (0-2) will try to pick up their first win of the season when they face the New York Liberty (2-0) on Saturday afternoon. New York crushed Indiana in a 102-66 final on Thursday, spoiling Caitlin Clark's home debut. She finished with nine points on 2 of 8 shooting, including a 1 of 7 mark from 3-point range. Should you fade the Fever with your WNBA bets on Saturday?

Tipoff is at 1 p.m. ET at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Liberty are 14-point favorites in the latest Liberty vs. Fever odds, while the over/under for total points is 167.5. Caitlin Clark is +700 to score first in the game and her over/under for total points is 18.5, which is down two points from her prop total on Thursday. Before making any Fever vs. Liberty picks, be sure to see the WNBA predictions from SportsLine's women's basketball expert Calvin Wetzel.

Since the start of the 2021-22 women's college basketball campaign, Wetzel is an insane 1,384-988 (+371.33 units). Wetzel also predicted 66 of 68 NCAA Women's Tournament teams this year, as well as 62 of 68 teams within one seed line, and correctly picked 13 of 16 second-round games. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he has set his sights on Liberty vs. Fever and just locked in his picks and WNBA predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several WNBA betting lines and trends for Fever vs. Liberty:

Liberty vs. Fever spread: New York -14

Liberty vs. Fever over/under: 167.5 points

Liberty vs. Fever money line: New York -1600, Indiana +900

NY: 1-1 ATS this season

IND: 0-2 ATS this season

Why the Liberty can cover

New York made a run to the WNBA Finals last season, and the Liberty have picked up where they left off. They opened the season with an 85-80 win at Washington on Tuesday, as forward Jonquel Jones scored 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds. New York shot 47.1% from the floor and knocked down 13 of 15 attempts from the charity stripe.

The Liberty followed that up with Thursday's blowout win at Indiana, shutting down Clark while exploding for 102 points of their own. Forward Breanna Stewart poured in 31 points on 12 of 21 shooting and completed her double-double with 10 rebounds. Jones added a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Sabrina Ionescu chipped in 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Why the Fever can cover

Indiana only trailed by 11 points entering the fourth quarter on Thursday, so most of New York's damage was done in the final period. The Fever had a terrible shooting night from beyond the arc, and they should improve from distance on Saturday. Clark has also been able to get a pair of WNBA games under her belt, which will allow her to settle in and feel more comfortable.

The Liberty were motivated to make a statement in a raucous environment when these teams met earlier this week, but they could take their foot off the gas pedal following that blowout win. That game will now serve as motivation for the Fever as they look to avoid getting embarrassed for the second game in a row. Clark scored 20 points in his first WNBA road game, and her turnover numbers were not nearly as alarming on Thursday.

