Arum not interested in Manny Pacquiao-Conor McGregor: 'He can't spell fight'

If Manny Pacquiao's recent social media post is any indication, the former eight-division champion would be more than happy to share the boxing ring with UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, and be paid quite handsomely to do so.

Top Rank chairman Bob Arum, Pacquiao's Hall of Fame promoter, doesn't quite share the same excitement levels.

In response to Pacquiao's Thanksgiving tweet, which cryptically challenged McGregor to a fight, Arum said no discussions have taken place, nor will they unless Pacquiao (59-7-2, 38 KOs) asks him to. And from the sound of it, the typically outspoken Arum is hoping Pacquiao doesn't.

"If we equate boxing with fighting -- because I'm not talking about his ability as an MMA participant because he has been very good with that -- Conor McGregor can't spell fight," Arum told CBS Sports on Wednesday in an episode of the "In This Corner" podcast that will air next week.

Arum, who turns 86 next week, has been making the rounds to promote his Dec. 9 junior lightweight title bout in New York between Vasyl Lomachenko and Guillermo Rigondeaux (ESPN, 9 p.m. ET). It's a meeting of pound-for-pound elites that just about the exact opposite in terms of critical perception from McGregor's lone professional boxing match to date.

After luring unbeaten Floyd Mayweather out of retirement in August, McGregor succumbed via 10th-round TKO after having some success in the opening rounds. Despite the fight being sold as an unabashed circus spectacle, it finished second behind 2015's Mayweather-Pacquiao for the biggest live gate and most pay-per-views sold in boxing history.

From Arum's perspective, Pacquaio-McGregor would be even less competitive.

"Mayweather carried him before he took him out. With Manny, it wouldn't be a contest, it would be a money grab," Arum said. "Conor McGregor is not a boxer and does not know how to box. His stance is a stance of an MMA fighter who has to protect against kicks and takedowns. He is not competitive with any fighter no matter how old that fighter is.

"He doesn't know how to spell fight. He's a great, great MMA artist. This is no knock on him. He's a great attraction. He can not spell fight. The answer is no, I wouldn't particularly look forward to doing a fight featuring McGregor and Pacquiao. If Manny asked me to, I would."

McGregor, 29, hasn't fought in the UFC in more than a year and his return remains uncertain after reportedly pocketing upwards of $100 million against Mayweather (who reportedly took home $300 million). On Tuesday, UFC president Dana White told media members in Las Vegas he's unsure McGregor will ever fight again.

Pacquiao, who turns 39 in December, hasn't fought since losing his welterweight title in July to upstart Jeff Horn via disputed decision in Australia. He has remained busy as a senator in his native Philippines.

If Pacquiao's call out of McGregor came across as a bit out of character, his Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach agrees.

"It's really unlike Manny to call anyone out," Roach said during Monday's appearance on CompuBox TV's "Inside Boxing Live" podcast. "I don't know who was behind that, but it was done and I saw that. And I think it's a good fight for Manny. It's an easy fight for Manny. I don't think too highly of McGregor as a boxer and, you know, I think Manny would destroy him. Can he beat him like Mayweather did, and then maybe get Mayweather back in the picture."