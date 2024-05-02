Undisputed super middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, who has spent years as the biggest star in boxing, returns to the ring on Saturday night to defend his four world championships against Jaime Munguia. It's a big clash that could provide some interesting action as Munguia has been on a solid run of late and is a strong, young challenger.

Admittedly, this is not the top fight fans were demanding for Alvarez, especially when a fight with David Benavidez was available to be made. But Alvarez has repeatedly made it clear that he has little interest in fighting Benavidez, who is undefeated and a two-time former super middleweight champion.

Benavidez responded to Alvarez's decision by moving up to 175 pounds, where he'll face Oleksandr Gvozdyk for the WBC interim light heavyweight title.

David Morrell was the next elite super middleweight contender for Alvarez, having held the WBA's secondary championship for nearly four years without the sanctioning body enforcing his status as mandatory challenger. Like Benavidez, Morrell also jumped to light heavyweight in response to the seemingly clear message his shot would never come and will face Radivoje Kalajdzic in his next fight.

That leaves Alvarez vs. Munguia as a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup at 168 pounds by way of the two men clearly ahead of Munguia leaving the division in response to the fight being made.

The undercard also features three more championship fights. Mario Barrios looks to defend his WBC interim welterweight title against Fabian Maidana. WBC interim featherweight champion Brandon Figueroa looks to defend his crown against Jessie Magdaleno. And Eimanas Stanionis looks to hold on to his WBA "regular" welterweight title when he takes on Gabriel Maestre.

Below is the complete fight card for Alvarez vs. Munguia along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia fight card, odds

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez (c) -500 vs. Jaime Munguia +400, undisputed super middleweight championship

Mario Barrios (c) -1000 vs. Fabian Maidana +600, WBC interim welterweight championship



Brandon Figueroa (c) -1200 vs. Jessie Magdaleno +700, WBC interim featherweight championship



Eimantas Stanionis (c) vs. Gabriel Maestre, WBA "regular" welterweight championship



Viewing info

Date: May 4



May 4 Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas



T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET How to watch: DAZN PPV & PPV.com | Price: $89.99

Countdown

