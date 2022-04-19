Boxing continues to deliver some massive moments and fights in 2022. The first three months of the year have seen some incredible action and valiant returns to the ring, but the upcoming stretch of fights this spring may rival any stretch in recent history.

Things continued to heat up in April with Errol Spence Jr. stopping Yordenis Ugas to claim three of the four major titles at 147 pounds. All signs point to finally getting a four-belt unification bout with Terence Crawford that is among the best fights the sport can make today.

Action continues to roll on through the rest of April and into May as stars like Tyson Fury, Shakur Stevenson, Canelo Alvarez, Jermell Charlo and Gervonta "Tank" Davis all return to the ring.

The WBC heavyweight king Fury faces a mandatory challenger in Dillian Whyte when the two throw down from Wembley Stadium in London.

Then in May, Alvarez continues his push in the light heavyweight division when he challenges WBA champion Dmitry Bivol for the WBA title in Las Vegas. Alvarez earned undisputed status at 168 pounds last November and apparently has designs on going for the same status at 175 pounds, which could put him on the cusp of being remembered as an all-time great. Bivol is no pushover, however, as the 31-year-old is 19-0 with 11 TKOs in his career.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for 2022.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.