2023 was a fantastic year for boxing, with nearly every major fight fans have called for actually getting made. The biggest of those fights that did not come together was a battle between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and IBF, WBA and WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk to crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era.

While that fight didn't come together for 2023, it is set as the current highlight of the 2024 boxing calendar. Fury and Usyk will battle in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on May 18 with all four heavyweight world titles on the line. The fight was originally set for Feb. 17, but Fury suffered a cut in sparring just weeks out from the fight that forced the bout to be delayed.

Things will pick up significantly as late March approaches. Tim Tszyu will put his WBO junior middleweight title on the line against former world champion Keith Thurman. The fight is an attempt for Tszyu to continue his growth as a star when he fights outside of his native Australia for just the second time in his professional career, and first time as a world champion.

Attention will then turn to an April 20 clash between young junior welterweight stars Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia, with Haney putting his WBC championship on the line.

Another major showdown is set for the summer in Saudi Arabia as an undisputed light heavyweight champion will be crowned. Unified titleholder Artur Beterbiev will take on WBA champ Dmitry Bivol on June 1 with all four titles at stake.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

2024 upcoming boxing schedule