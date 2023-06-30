Saul "Canelo" Alvarez's next fight is set, and as was rumored when Alvarez signed a three-fight deal with Premier Boxing Champions, it is with one of the Charlo twins, just not the twin many expected. Alvarez will defend his status as undisputed super middleweight champion against undisputed junior middleweight champ Jermell Charlo on Sept. 30 in Las Vegas, the promotion announced on Friday.

Initial reports after Alvarez signed with PBC were that he would face WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo. According to SI's Chris Mannix, Jermall is dealing with personal issues, leading Jermell to step up two weight classes for a crack at Alvarez's four world titles.

Alvarez announced the fight Friday afternoon on Twitter.

Alvarez (59-2-2, 39 KO), 32, will be making his third title defense since defeating Caleb Plant in November 2021 to win the IBF super middleweight title, unifying all four recognized world championships.

After the Plant fight, Alvarez attempted to go up to light heavyweight in May 2022 in an attempt to win a world title at the weight for the second time in his career. Alvarez was thoroughly outboxed by Dmitry Bivol, losing for the first time since he dropped a decision to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in September 2013.

He rebounded from that loss by defeating longtime rival Gennady Golovkin in their third fight before a win over John Ryder in May.

Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KO) won his first world title in May 2016, stopping John Jackson to become WBC junior middleweight champion. He would make three successful title defenses before being upset by Tony Harrison in December 2018. Charlo stopped Harrison in their rematch to win back the WBC title and added the IBF and WBA titles with a stoppage win over Jeison Rosario. After battling WBO champion Brian Castano to a thrilling draw in July 2021, the pair rematched in May 2022, again putting on a tremendous fight before Charlo scored a late stoppage to become undisputed champion.