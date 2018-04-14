Canelo Alvarez undergoes 'cosmetic' knee surgery, anticipates quick recovery time
Alvarez is hoping to fight before the end of the year, pending his possible suspension
One of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world Canelo Alvarez underwent what his promoter called a "cosmetic" knee surgery on Friday. Alvarez (49-1-2) posted an image after his surgery on Instagram letting fans know everything was fine, at least according to him.
Les comparto que el día de hoy tuve que ingresar a una cirugía de artroscopia para resanar el cartílago femoral interno y eliminar una plica patológica de mi rodilla derecha. Desmiento la información errónea publicada por el el presidente de Golden Boy Eric Gomez. Gracias por preocuparse!! Y dentro de 3 a 4 semanas ya estaré como nuevo 😬👊🏻
"I share with you that today I had to undergo an arthroscopy surgery to repair the internal femoral cartilage and eliminate a pathological fold of my right knee," Alvarez wrote. "I dismiss the erroneous information published by Golden Boy President Eric Gomez. Thanks for worrying !! And in 3 to 4 weeks I'll be like new."
A Golden Boy spokesman would only confirm that the surgery took place after reports surfaced in Mexico of it being of the arthroscopic nature.
"Indeed, Alvarez underwent surgery. However, it was a cosmetic procedure. There are no further details," a spokesperson for Golden Boy said via ESPN.
Alvarez withdrew from his scheduled rematch with unified middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin after Alvarez tested positive for clenbuterol in two different tests. Alvarez and his team claimed it was from meat contamination in Mexico. The Nevada State Athletic Commission filed a complaint against the top Mexican boxer and his hearing with the commission on April 18.
Alvarez and Golovkin boxed to a majority draw in their first meeting in September 2017.
