Canelo Alvarez undergoes 'cosmetic' knee surgery, anticipates quick recovery time

One of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world Canelo Alvarez underwent what his promoter called a "cosmetic" knee surgery on Friday. Alvarez (49-1-2) posted an image after his surgery on Instagram letting fans know everything was fine, at least according to him.



"I share with you that today I had to undergo an arthroscopy surgery to repair the internal femoral cartilage and eliminate a pathological fold of my right knee," Alvarez wrote. "I dismiss the erroneous information published by Golden Boy President Eric Gomez. Thanks for worrying !! And in 3 to 4 weeks I'll be like new."

A Golden Boy spokesman would only confirm that the surgery took place after reports surfaced in Mexico of it being of the arthroscopic nature.

"Indeed, Alvarez underwent surgery. However, it was a cosmetic procedure. There are no further details," a spokesperson for Golden Boy said via ESPN.

Alvarez withdrew from his scheduled rematch with unified middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin after Alvarez tested positive for clenbuterol in two different tests. Alvarez and his team claimed it was from meat contamination in Mexico. The Nevada State Athletic Commission filed a complaint against the top Mexican boxer and his hearing with the commission on April 18.

Alvarez and Golovkin boxed to a majority draw in their first meeting in September 2017.