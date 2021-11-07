Canelo Alvarez is an undisputed champion. The Mexican warrior accomplished an incredible feat on Saturday nigh tin Las Vegas with his 11th-round knockout of Caleb Plant to claim the IBF super middleweight title. He became the first fighter to do so at 168 pounds with a brutal onslaught late in the fight.

Alvarez, who held the WBC, WBA and WBO belts heading into the bout, may now move up to light heavyweight if he feels the need for an even bigger challenge. Whatever comes next, however, Alvarez gets to call his shot as the sport's biggest star and pound-for-pound king.

Canelo vs. Plant fight card, results

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez (c) def. Caleb Plant via 11th-round knockout -- undisputed super middleweight champion

Anthony Dirrell def. Marcos Hernandez via fourth-round knockout

Rey Vargas def. Leonardo Baez via unanimous decision (99-91, 100-90, 100-90)

Elvis Rodriguez def. Juan Pablo Romero via fifth-round knockout

