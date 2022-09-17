Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will settle their rivalry with a trilogy fight Saturday that features all four major super middleweight belts at stake. Their much-anticipated third meeting comes in the form of a 12-round main event on the boxing card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The pay-per-view Canelo vs. GGG main card is set for 8 p.m. ET. Alvarez holds all four major titles, while Golovkin remains the unified middleweight champion but is moving up one weight class for this trilogy fight. The combatants fought to a split draw in their first meeting in September 2017, followed by a majority decision in Alvarez's favor a year later.

A three-time Boxing Writers Association of America Cus D'Amato Manager of the Year nominee, Kahn has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside the ring. As one of boxing's most influential managers, Kahn has guided numerous world champions and currently sports a roster of 15 fighters. His company, Fight Game Advisors, manages former undisputed lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr., current female undisputed super middleweight champ Franchón Crews-Dezurn and rising junior middleweight star Xander Zayas.

Canelo Alvarez vs. GGG preview

Although casual observers might wonder why a trilogy is needed when Alvarez has a win and a draw in the first two, those who watched the classic matchups know it could just as easily be 2-0 in Golovkin's favor. Nearly all major media outlets and respected boxing observers scored the first fight in favor of Golovkin by a narrow margin, and many believed he won the second meeting as well.

The stylistic matchup proved to be a boxing purist's delight as it pitted Golovkin's natural aggression and straight-forward style against the precision counter punching and ring generalship of Alvarez. Both fighters say their rivalry has become personal as the trilogy approaches.

Although they showed mutual respect ahead of their first two matchups, Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KOs), who holds all four major super middleweight belts, says he has soured on his rival because of comments Golovkin made to the media following their second fight.

Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) recently told the media he was pleased to see Alvarez lose to Dmitry Bivol for the WBA light heavyweight title in May for numerous reasons. For one, he believes Alvarez became stagnant and took his opponent for granted, and he believes the same dynamic could impact Saturday's trilogy. "Arrogance is his biggest weakness... and arrogance is punishable," he said.

Golovkin also noted he was pleased to see scorecards go against Alvarez because he believes a pro-Alvarez bias impacted the scoring in their first two encounters. All three judges scored the fight 115-113 in favor of Bivol, though most observers saw it much more lopsided than that. Even so, Golovkin says he was pleased that the decision loss at least tears at the fabric of invincibility that Alvarez seemed to carry through a handful of close decisions that went his way.

"It's encouraging that the judges are not loyal to Canelo anymore. They don't feel this burden of his image," Golovkin said. See who Kahn is backing right here.

How to make Canelo vs. GGG 3 picks

