Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin are set to face off one more time. The pair of yearslong rivals will meet for a third time when they battle in Las Vegas on Saturday night (8 p.m. ET, DAZN PPV-- subscribe and buy now).

Alvarez currently holds a 1-0-1 edge over Golovkin heading into the trilogy bout. In their September 2017 meeting, the fight was ruled a split draw. They would rematch the following September, this time with Alvarez getting the nod by narrow majority decision. In both of those fights, many observers felt Golovkin had done enough to deserve the decision despite only earning one scorecard total in both fights.

The action is all set to go down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night. The undercard action gets underway at 8 p.m. ET with the main event ring walks expected at approximately 11 p.m. ET. The rest of the fight card and viewing information is listed below.

Viewing information

Sept. 17 | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 8 p.m. ET (main event set for approximately 11 p.m. ET)

8 p.m. ET (main event set for approximately 11 p.m. ET) How to watch/stream: DAZN PPV (subscribe now) | Price: $59.99



Alvarez vs. Golovkin 3 fight card, odds