Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev salaries, fight purses: Prize money each fighter on main card will take home

There will be plenty of history on the line at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday when Canelo Alvarez takes on Sergey Kovalev in a light heavyweight title fight. There will also be millions of dollars being earned and bet in Sin City, but nobody will walk away from Saturday's festivities with more added to his bank account than the Mexican middleweight champion, win or lose.

Alvarez, fighting in the third fight of his massive 10-fight, $365 million deal with DAZN, will take home a $35 million purse in his battle with Kovalev. The purse is not unexpected, and is simple math given the existing deal. Yet it remains eye-opening every time out for fans who remember the $5 million guaranteed purse Alvarez received in his rematch with Gennady Golovkin in September 2018.

Kovalev is listed with a $3 million purse, though as ESPN's Dan Rafael notes, he is guaranteed millions more beyond the official purse.

The two clash in the headliner of the DAZN-streamed card Saturday at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The purses for Saturday's undercard fighters are: Ryan Garcia $250,000; Romero Duno $50,000; Bakhram Murtazaliev $55,000; Jorge Fortea $20,000; Seniesa Estrada $50,000; Marlen Esparza $50,000; Blair Cobbs $20,000; Carlos Ortiz $5,000; Meiirim Nursultanov $12,500, Cristian Olivas $12,000.