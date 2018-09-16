Canelo vs. GGG 2 fight live stream: Watch online, start time, HBO PPV price, card, undercard
Everything you need to know to watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady "GGG" Golovkin on Saturday
Canelo Alvarez and Gennady "GGG" Golovkin will step into the ring with one another once again in the hope of deciding the best middleweight in the world just a tad under a year after they met for the first time. Canelo vs. GGG 2 will be one of the most anticipated championship boxing rematches in history by the time the bell rings, and we are here to ensure you are along for the ride throughout the entire fight on Saturday night live from Las Vegas.
The first meeting between these two power punchers did not go as everyone had hoped. Last September in Las Vegas, Alvarez and GGG went the entire 12 rounds with the bout controversially being ruled a draw. The rematch was inevitable from that moment, although it's taking place a little later than originally expected. The second bout was scheduled to take place on May 5, but failed drug tests on the part of Alvarez followed by a subsequent six-month suspension put a halt to those plans.
Thankfully, the two sides were able to come to terms for this date on Saturday night, and fight fans everywhere are eagerly anticipating watching these two throw with each other for the second time. Take a look at our full slate of expert picks and predictions for Canelo vs. GGG 2 -- and enjoy the show.
Respect box? Subscribe to my podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.
Canelo vs. GGG 2 viewing information
Date: Saturday, Sept. 15 | Time: 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT)
Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: PPV (via HBO) | Price: $84.99
Cable providers: Cox, DirecTV, Dish, Optimum, AT&T U-verse, Xfinity, Verizon Fios, Spectrum, Frontier, SuddenLink, Mediacom Xtream
Live stream: FITE.tv
Canelo vs. GGG 2 fight card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weight Class
Gennady Golovkin (c) -155
Canelo Alvarez +125
Unified middleweight championship
Jaime Munguia (c) -5000
Brandon Cook +1400
WBO junior middleweight championship
David Lemieux -190
Gary O'Sullivan +155
Middleweight
Roman Gonzalez -2000
Moises Fuentes +750
Junior bantamweight
-
Mayweather big favorite over Pacquiao
Mayweather is reportedly planning to come out of retirement to fight Pacquiao before the end...
-
Canelo vs. GGG live updates, results
Follow along as Canelo Alvarez and Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin go head-to-head in Las Vegas
-
Chocolatito bounces back with KO win
Roman Gonzalez looked like his old self on Saturday night in Las Vegas
-
Canelo vs. GGG 2: Everything you need
Everything you need to know ahead of the Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin rematch on Sa...
-
GGG vs Canelo 2: odds, picks, bets
Data scientist's model correctly predicted GGG-Canelo battling to a draw last year
-
Arum wants no part of Mayweather-Paquiao
The hall of of fame promoter reveals Pacquiao is a free agent now that his Top Rank deal e...