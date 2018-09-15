Canelo vs. GGG 2 fight: PPV price, start time, date, card, odds, undercard, boxing rematch
Everything you need to know ahead of the Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin rematch on Saturday
The world should finally receive a decisive answer to the question of who is the better boxer when unified middleweight champion Gennady "GGG" Golovkin (38-0-1, 34 KOs) and Canelo Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) square off in Las Vegas. The rematch will arguably be the fight of the year, and it's one that has been anticipated for quite some time considering the short but intense history between the two fighters.
Respect box? Subscribe to my podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.
Despite Floyd Mayweather's attempts to steal some of the headlines away from Canelo and Oscar De La Hoya early Saturday morning by announcing he was going to make a rematch against Manny Pacquiao happen later this year, Alvarez and Golovkin squaring off in Las Vegas is expected to be the best matchup of 2018.
Alvarez and Golovkin fought to a controversial split decision back in 2017, and they were planning to fight again in May only for that bout to ultimately be delayed. Alvarez was suspended six months and not cleared to fight after the Mexican power puncher failed two steroid tests that he claimed were triggered by the inadvertent ingestion of tainted meat. In the meantime, Golovkin brutalized Vanes Martirosyan on that May date, setting the stage for Saturday's fight.
Not only are Golvokin's unified WBA (super), WBC and WBO middleweight titles on the line, he and Alvarez will be fighting for the vacant Ring and lineal middleweight titles. With so much going down ahead of the fight, let's take a look at everything you need to know before Canelo and GGG meet inside the squared circle in Las Vegas.
Fight information
Date: Saturday, Sept. 15 | Time: 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT)
Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: PPV (via HBO) | Price: $84.99
Cable providers: Cox, DirecTV, Dish, Optimum, AT&T U-verse, Xfinity, Verizon Fios, Spectrum, Frontier, SuddenLink, Mediacom Xtream
Live stream: FITE.tv
Canelo vs. GGG 2 fight card
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Gennady Golovkin (c) -155
Canelo Alvarez +125
Unified middleweight championship
Jaime Munguia (c) -5000
Brandon Cook +1400
WBO junior middleweight championship
David Lemieux -175
Gary O'Sullivan +145
Middleweight
Roman Gonzalez -1250
Moises Fuentes +700
Junior bantamweight
Canelo vs. GGG 2 fight news, information
- Timeline: How we got to the Canelo vs. GGG rematch
- Fight purse information for all main card fighters
- Referee, judges: Will we have another controversy? Breaking down the key players ahead of the fight
- Betting odds: Golovkin the early favorite vs. Alvarez
- LISTEN: In This Corner Podcast goes in-depth previewing Canelo-GGG 2
- A complete look at the undercard
Canelo vs. GGG 2 features
- Comprehensive preview, prediction
- Alvarez playing with house money in rematch
- Golovkin must leave no doubt against Canelo
- Pros, trainers, legends predict Canelo-GGG II
-
GGG vs Canelo 2: odds, picks, bets
Data scientist's model correctly predicted GGG-Canelo battling to a draw last year
-
Arum wants no part of Mayweather-Paquiao
The hall of of fame promoter reveals Pacquiao is a free agent now that his Top Rank deal e...
-
How to watch Canelo vs. GGG 2
Everything you need to know to watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady "GGG" Golovkin on Saturday
-
Mayweather commandeers spotlight again
Saturday was a reminder of who truly owns the boxing spotlight
-
Pros predict Canelo-Golovkin rematch
There's definitely not a consensus out there for this highly anticipated rematch
-
Canelo vs. GGG 2 fight predictions, pick
The biggest boxing match of 2018 may finally be upon this weekend in Las Vegas