Ryan Garcia no longer has a victory over WBC junior welterweight champion Devin Haney. Garcia has been suspended one year, must forfeit his $1.1 million purse and was fined $10,000 by the New York State Athletic Commission after testing positive for the banned substance ostarine. The commission and Garcia's legal team reached a settlement in the matter on Thursday, according to veteran boxing reporter Dan Rafael.

Garcia's purse will now go back to his promoter, Golden Boy, while Haney may be entitled to a percentage. The result of the fight has now been overturned to a no contest.

Garcia announced he was "officially retired" on Thursday before following up today with a tweet saying he'll "come back out of retirement for a year."

Garcia and Haney threw down in April with Garcia scoring three knockdowns over the course of the fight in a stunning performance to score a majority decision win that few saw coming. Garcia also missed weight by over three pounds and was ineligible to win Haney's title. Garcia played it off as all part of the plan in saying that he did not want to cut anymore and that the title meant nothing to him. He was seen drinking what appeared to be a beer on the scales during the ceremonial weigh-in.

Garcia has also engaged in tons of erratic behavior over the last year. His wild social media antics aside, Garcia was arrested in May for allegedly causing over $15,000 worth of damage at a Beverly Hills hotel. His attorney noted that Garcia has been trying to cope with "devastating" news about his mother's health.

In addition to Garcia saying he was retired, he said that he would come back in a year. Haney, for his own part, also said that he would be taking a year off before returning to the ring.