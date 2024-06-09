Police reportedly detained boxer Ryan Garcia in Beverly Hills, California on Saturday. A video shows a man alleged to be Garcia in handcuffs being led out of the hotel.

Garcia was reportedly arrested for felony vandalism at the Waldorf Astoria on Saturday afternoon, according to TMZ Sports. The boxing superstar allegedly trashed his hotel room and the hallway before the Beverly Hills Police Department intervened. The hotel alleges that Garcia caused over $15,000 in damage, according to police.

Any damage over $400 can be considered a felony in California.

Garcia's attorney issued a statement to ESPN late Saturday night while also noting that the boxing star may be charged with public intoxication in addition. Darin Chavez also said that Garcia recently received "devastating" news about his mother's health.

"Ryan has been open about his struggles with mental health over the years, and at this time he is dealing with an immense emotional burden," Chavez said. "The support and understanding from fans and the public are crucial as he navigates these personal challenges. We are working diligently to provide Ryan with the resources he needs. Our team is committed to ensuring that he receives the appropriate help and care to address both his immediate and long-term well-being. We ask for continued support and compassion as Ryan focuses on his family and his health at this time."

One of Garcia's family members reportedly called a wellness check on the boxer at the same hotel on Wednesday, according to TMZ Sports. The New York State Athletic Commission previously asked Garcia to undergo a mental health evaluation prior to his April fight with Devin Haney.

Garcia (25-1, 20 KOs) is coming off a non-title majority decision win against WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney. The result of the fight is in jeopardy after Garcia tested positive for a banned substance.