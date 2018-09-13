Canelo vs. GGG 2 undercard fights: David Lemieux, Jaime Munguia headline loaded fight fight card

While the focus will rightfully be on the main event on Saturday when Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez renew hostilities, their middleweight title rematch will also be supported by a strong pay-per-view undercard.

The trio of bouts feature exciting names and the potential for fireworks inside the ring at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (<strong>HBO PPV, 8 p.m. ET</strong>). The expected quality of the PPV undercard has also been enhanced by the fact that boxing has so often mailed things in with low quality and one-sided bouts in recent years below the biggest PPV fights.

Let's take a closer look at what to expect from each fight.

Jaime Munguia (30-0, 25 KOs) vs. Brandon Cook (20-1, 13 KOs) for Munguia's WBO junior middleweight title

Just 21-years old, the unbeaten Mexican brawler leaped onto the scene in May when he dismantled Sadam Ali as a late replacement to capture a 154-pound title. Two months later, he solidified his growing reputation as an exciting fighter by outpointing veteran Liam Smith in an entertaining title defense. While the fortunes of Golden Boy largely rest on the current marketability of Alvarez and the future hopes of top prospect Ryan Garcia, Munguia offers both the promotion and HBO an interesting project to build behind thanks to his age and TV friendly style.

Munguia is bold enough to prove himself that he briefly signed to be Golovkin's opponent for May 5 after Alvarez pulled out because of his pair of failed drug tests. Then, as an unknown, Munguia was ultimately denied by the commission due to his inexperience with Vanes Martirosyan taking his spot. Just four months later, Munguia is now angling for a future fight against Alvarez and will be given the showcase treatment on Saturday against Cook, a 32-year-old fringe contender from Canada.

David Lemieux (39-4, 33 KOs) vs. Gary "Spike" O'Sullivan (28-2, 20 KOs), middleweights

Considering how quickly he burst onto the scene as a young prospect before suffering an early knockout and fighting his way back to the top, it's crazy to think that Lemieux is still just 29. The hard-punching Canadian and former middleweight titleholder, who lost a 2015 unification bout to Golovkin, enters what's expected to be a fun fight against the brash Irishman in O'Sullivan.

This undercard bout has the most juice of any on the card thanks to the social media trash talk war that was originally started by the 34-year-old O'Sullivan. Both boxers fight in an exciting style with Lemieux known just as much for his good looks and explosive left hook as he is for his lack of craft inside the ring. Considering he was badly exposed in a one-sided decision loss to WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders in his last bout, Lemieux will be hungry to start all over and re-establish himself. Look for the winner to be a possible next opponent for Alvarez regardless of whether the Mexican star wins on Saturday.

Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez (46-2, 38 KOs) vs. Moises Fuentes (25-5-1, 14 KOs), junior bantamweights

If there's a single fighter on the card with the most to prove with his performance, it's the 31-year-old Gonzalez, who began 2017 as the sport's pound-for-pound king. Two losses to current 115-pound champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai later, including a brutal knockout loss in their rematch, has many wondering whether "Chocolatito" can ever be the same again after winning four titles in as many weight classes. The Mexican-born Fuentes, a 30-year-old former champion at 105 pounds, offers the perfect level of opponent to gauge whether Gonzalez still has it. Fuentes has a name and plenty of title experience, but enters having lost three of his past four bouts. Either this is the end for Gonzalez after a legendary career or Fuentes represents just a new beginning for the Nicaraguan slugger.