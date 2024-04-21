The main event on Saturday night in Brooklyn was expected to see Ryan Garcia challenge for a world title for the first time in his career against WBC junior welterweight titleholder Devin Haney. That all changed when the fighters hit the scales on Friday.

Garcia missed the 140-pound limit by more than three pounds and did not attempt to drain himself anymore to make the limit. Instead, Garcia ranted on social media that he had no intention of even bothering to try and win the title while planning to knock out Haney with the extra advantage he'll carry from not cutting as much weight.

Haney, to his credit, has tried to keep calm all week in the face of Garcia's antics. His lone slip up came on Tuesday when the fighters faced off on top of the Empire State Building. Garcia said something that riled Haney up, leading to a slap and shove from the champion. The two then shared one of the most intense faceoffs after the weigh-ins on Friday. All that's left to do is settle it in the ring on Saturday.

Haney has been on a roll in the last few years. He became undisputed lightweight king with a pair of victories over George Kambosos in Australia in 2022 before vacating the titles and moving up to 140 pounds. He earned the vacant strap with a thrashing of Regis Prograis last December.

Below is the complete fight card for Haney vs. Garcia along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia fight card, odds, results

Devin Haney (c) vs. Ryan Garcia, WBC junior welterweight title*

Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Sean McComb, junior welterweight

Bektemir Melikuziev def. Pierre Dibombe via technical decision (79-73, 79-73, 78-74)



David Jimenez def. John Ramirez via unanimous decision (117-111, 117-111, 116-112)

Charles Conwell def. Nathaniel Gallimore via sixth-round TKO Garcia ineligible to win title after missing weight on Friday

Viewing info

Date: April 20



April 20 Location: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York



Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Start time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET How to watch: DAZN PPV & PPV.com | Price: $69.99 with subscription, $79.99 without



Countdown

Who wins Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia, and which prop is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Peter Kahn's best bets for Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney on Saturday, all from the boxing specialist who has netted his followers a profit of nearly $4,000, and find out.