Daniel Dubois will make his first IBF heavyweight title defense on Saturday when he takes on former three-belt champion Anthony Joshua in a 12-round bout at Wembley Stadium in London. The main card is expected to get underway approximately 11 a.m. ET. Dubois, who has won 91% of his fights, is coming off a TKO victory over Filip Hrgovic at the 57-second mark of the eighth round of a 12-round fight. The win allowed him to take possession of the IBF interim heavyweight title. Joshua, meanwhile, is unbeaten in his last four fights, including a second-round knockout over Francis Ngannou this past March.

Joshua is a -480 favorite (risk $480 to win $100), while Dubois comes back at +360 in the latest Daniel Dubois vs. Anthony Joshua odds. The over/under for total rounds is 7.5. Dubois currently has a 95% knockout to win percentage, while Joshua enters as the WBO's No. 1 contender. Before making any Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois picks, be sure to see the boxing predictions from SportsLine's Peter Kahn.

Kahn is a true boxing insider who has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside of the ring. He has managed numerous world champions and currently manages 20 fighters through his company, Fight Game Advisors. Kahn won the 2022 Boxing Writers Association of America Cus D'Amato Manager of the Year award and was named to the 2023 Florida Boxing Hall of Fame.

Kahn is uncanny when it comes to picking fights. He is an astounding 53-13 on his last 66 SportsLine boxing picks, returning a profit of more than $4,000 to $100 bettors. His notable wins include telling SportsLine members to back underdog Ryan Garcia (+500) against previously unbeaten super lightweight champion Devin Haney (-700) in their blockbuster fight in April. Anyone who has followed Kahn's boxing picks is way up.

Why you should back Joshua

The 34-year-old has been on a roll. He has compiled a 28-3 career record, registering a whopping 25 wins by knockout. He has not lost since a split decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk in August 2022 for the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO and the vacant The Ring heavyweight titles. He rebounded in a big way from that loss to post a unanimous decision win over Jermaine Franklin in April 2023.

Joshua was back at it four months later when he stopped Robert Helenius at 1:27 of the seventh round at O2 Arena in London. He won his third in a row when Otto Wallin retired in the fifth round of their December 2023 fight, setting the stage for his bout with Ngannou. Joshua has had a lot of success throughout his career, which began in October 2013. He won his first 22 fights before losing the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles to Andy Ruiz Jr. by TKO in the seventh round in their June 1, 2019, battle. Six months later he regained his titles in a rematch he won by unanimous decision. See which fighter to back here.

Why you should back Dubois

Dubois has also been impressive. The 27-year-old started his career off on a tear, winning his first 15 career fights with 14 coming via knockout. For his career, all but one of his wins have come by knockout. His only two losses were also by knockout and came in world championship bouts. Following his last loss in August 2023 to Usyk, he rebounded nicely, registering a TKO win over Jarrell Miller at 2:52 of the 10th round in December 2023.

Dubois began his professional career in April 2017, registering a knockout in just 35 seconds over Marcus Kelly. He followed that up with five consecutive knockouts in either the first or second rounds. He won his first boxing title in July 2017, when he knocked out Mauricio Barragan in the second round to win the vacant WBC Youth heavyweight title. As an amateur, he was a five-time national junior and British champion. See which fighter to pick here.

