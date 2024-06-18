Jake Paul will box on July 20 with or without Mike Tyson. Paul will fight UFC alum and bare-knuckle boxing superstar Mike Perry on July 20.

Paul vs. Perry was announced by Paul's Most Valuable Promotions on Tuesday. The fight is scheduled for eight rounds in the cruiserweight division. Paul, 27, was previously scheduled to fight Tyson, 57, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas in a boxing match airing on Netflix. Paul vs. Tyson was delayed to Nov. 15 after Tyson suffered an "ulcer flare-up" while on a fight. Paul's desire to remain active resulted in a new fight booked for Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, airing on DAZN.

"When Paul vs. Tyson was rescheduled, I knew immediately that I wanted to still fight on Saturday, July 20. Now, as I prepare for my fight against Iron Mike, there's no better opponent for me than Mike Perry," Paul said in a press release. "He's a proven knockout artist who has shown to be a maniac in and out of the ring. This is the perfect experience for me to gain in advance of facing Mike Tyson.

"But getting that experience comes with risk. Those who know me know I'm a risk taker and while 'Platinum' Perry might try to end me, I'm Titanium Jake Paul and I fear no man. I'm going to get the W and give everyone a preview of what I'm bringing to the ring against Mike Tyson. Tune in on DAZN PPV as I return to Tampa and send 'Platinum' Perry the Platypus back to bare-knuckle for good."

Perry, 32, was a popular 170-pound UFC fighter with mixed success in the Octagon. Perry revitalized his career in the bare-knuckle boxing promotion Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, amassing a 5-0 record including stoppages of former UFC champions Eddie Alvarez and Luke Rockhold, plus a majority decision win against ranked UFC welterweight Michael "Venom" Page.

"Jake Paul claims he fears no man, but on Saturday, July 20, the world will see the truth: he just made the worst mistake of his life in trying to get through me before Iron Mike," Perry said in the press release. "I'm going to make it look easy on Saturday, July 20, and I'm going to teach Jake Paul the most he's ever learned about fighting."

Perry was previously tabbed as a backup fighter in the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis boxing match but did not compete. Some analysts and fans suspect Perry's combination of power, youth and bare-knuckle experience makes him the most dangerous UFC alum that Jake Paul will box yet.

Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor 2 was the planned co-main event for Paul vs. Tyson. The fight was also moved to Nov. 15, but unified featherweight champion Serrano will first fight Stevie Morgan in the co-main event of Paul vs. Perry.