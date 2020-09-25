Longtime fans of boxing who have struggled with a declining quality of pay-per-view cards of late are in for a treat this weekend with a PPV doubleheader featuring the Charlo twins, Jermell and Jermall. Five of the six fights on Saturday night set to take place over the two separate cards will be contested for world championships, making this a night of boxing that no fan should want to miss.

The monumental Showtime Boxing event will kick off at 7 p.m. ET, featuring two three-fight cards separated by a 30-minute intermission.

You can order the Showtime PPV for $74.99 here

In the first of the two headline fights, Jermell Charlo will battle Jeison Rosario in a super welterweight unification bout where one man will leave with the WBC, WBA and IBF titles. Meanwhile, feature bout of the two cards, Jermall Charlo will put his WBA middleweight championship on the line against a dangerous challenger in Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

This card also features a showcase in the lower weight classes with two more titles on the line. Luis Nery will take on Aaron Alameda for the vacant WBC super bantamweight title in the co-main event of Charlo-Rosario. Nery is undefeated as a professional at 30-0 with 24 knockouts. He's fresh off a knockout of Juan Carlos Payano, who also fights on the undercard.Plus, Brandon Figueroa puts his WBA super bantamweight title on the line against Damien Vasquez in the co-main event of Charlo-Derevyanchenko.

Respect box? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week, including a complete breakdown of Saturday night's PPV doubleheader below.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the week leading up to the pay-per-view with our complete guide to all the action below. Keep up with the latest storylines, news and updates as we approach fight night on Saturday. Odds below provided via William Hill Sportsbook.

Charlo vs. Rosario fight card, odds

Jermell Charlo (c) -450 vs. Jeison Rosario (c) +350, WBC, WBA, IBF super welterweight unification

Luis Nery -2200 vs. Aaron Alameda +1100, vacant WBC super bantamweight championship



John Riel Casimero (c) -700 vs. Duke Micah +500, WBO bantamweight championship



Charlo vs. Derevyanchenko fight card, odds

Jermall Charlo (c) -180 vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko +155, WBA middleweight championship

Brandon Figueroa (c) -4000 vs. Damien Vazquez +1500, WBA super bantamweight championship



Daniel Roman -2000 vs. Juan Carlos Payano +1000, super bantamweights



Charlo PPV doubleheader info

Date: Saturday, Sept. 26

Saturday, Sept. 26 Location: Mohegan Sun Casino -- Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Casino -- Uncasville, Connecticut Start time: 7 p.m. ET (Main cards)

7 p.m. ET (Main cards) How to watch: Showtime PPV | PPV Price: $74.99

Charlo PPV news, features