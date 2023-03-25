David Benavidez and Caleb Plant have had numerous heated exchanges in the days prior to their 12-round boxing main event Saturday. The super middleweight sluggers will finally get to fight for pay in a controlled setting when they meet at the MGM Grand Garden Arena for the interim WBC super middleweight belt to top the Showtime pay-per-view main Benavidez vs. Plant fight card (9 p.m. ET). The combatants seem to come to blows every time they are in the vicinity of each other and had to be pulled away from each other numerous times during Tuesday's pre-fight news conference after their trash-talk exchanges led to numerous skirmishes. Benavidez and Plant have tangled in numerous other settings as well, but they will finally settle their beef in the boxing ring.

Benavidez is a -360 favorite (risk $360 to win $100), while Plant comes back at +280 in the latest Benavidez vs. Plant odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total rounds completed is 9.5. Before making any Plant vs. Benavidez picks, make sure you see the boxing predictions and betting advice from SportsLine analyst Peter Kahn.

Kahn is a true boxing insider who has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside of the ring. He has managed numerous world champions and currently manages 20 fighters through his company, Fight Game Advisors. Kahn recently won the 2022 Boxing Writers Association of America Cus D'Amato Manager of the Year award and was named to the 2023 Florida Boxing Hall of Fame.

Kahn is uncanny when it comes to picking fights. He is an astounding 37-10 on his last 47 SportsLine boxing picks, returning nearly $4,000 to $100 bettors. Anyone who has followed him has already seen massive returns.

Now, with Benavidez vs. Plant on deck, Kahn has studied the matchup from every angle and released confident selections for the fight. You can see those picks at SportsLine.

David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant preview

One of boxing's most powerful images in recent memory was that of a disconsolate Plant shedding tears in the ring as he looked physically beaten and emotionally devastated in the immediate aftermath of his loss to Canelo Alvarez. Eventually Alvarez, with whom Plant also had bad blood, approached and comforted Plant, telling the defeated fighter he was a worthy opponent and would bounce back.

Even so, many boxing observers wondered whether the devastation of that loss would linger with Plant, who briefly considered retirement, in future matches. But those concerns were squashed last October when Plant put on one of the best performances of his career against Anthony Dirrell. Plant dominated from the outset and finished the fight with a ninth-round knockout.

Ahead of Saturday's main event, Plant told the media he feels more confident and prepared than he ever has in his career.

"Different people handle things in different ways. I'm cool, calm and collected. I'm focused and I've had a great camp. We're going into this fight 100%. I can only speak for my team, but we're ready to handle business," he said.

Benavidez, the former unified WBC super middleweight champion, has never lost the title in the ring, but has been stripped of it twice. He was stripped of the belt once for a positive drug test and another for missing weight, and both of those setbacks halted his own pursuit of a coveted showdown with Alvarez.

Plant, who made his pro debut in 2014, is known for his solid fundamentals, range and durability. He took a severe beating from Alvarez but persisted relentlessly until the fight was stopped in the 11th round. In his only appearance since, Plant looked sharp in a ninth-round stoppage over Anthony Dirrell last November.

Benavidez is a power puncher who is noted for overwhelming opponents with volume and a variety of combinations. His last appearance resulted in a third-round stoppage of David Lemieux last May in Arizona. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Benavidez vs. Plant picks

Kahn likes the Over 9.5 rounds at a price of -105 in the latest Caesars Sportsbook boxing odds. He's also made the call on a method-of-victory prop that returns more than +400 and has a strong money-line pick. You can only see those selections at SportsLine.

Who wins David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant? And which prop could bring a huge return? Visit SportsLine now to see Peter Kahn's best bets for Saturday, all from the boxing specialist who has netted his followers a profit of nearly $4,000, and find out.