Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz odds, betting lines: Picks, predictions from proven boxing insider

Luis "King Kong" Ortiz tries to erase the only blemish on his record when he gets a second shot at WBC heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder on Saturday in Las Vegas. The main Wilder vs. Ortiz 2 card for this megafight starts at 9 p.m. ET from the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Ortiz (31-1) rocked Wilder in the seventh round of their March 2018 fight in Brooklyn, only to see Wilder stay on his feet and win by 10th-round TKO. To his credit, Wilder (41-0-1) didn't duck a rematch and vows to take care of Ortiz much more quickly this time.

A fight game veteran with over 20 years of experience as a manager, promoter and adviser, Kahn has his finger on the pulse of what goes on inside and outside the ring. He can be heard weekly as co-host of "The Fight Guys" podcast on the SB Nation Radio Network.

For Wilder's last fight, in May, Kahn called Wilder knocking out Dominic Breazeale in the first round, a massive 22-1 long shot bet. "Based on everything Wilder has expressed leading up to the fight and his true dislike and beef with Breazeale, expect Wilder to come out and try to get rid of him early in order to make a statement," Kahn told readers. The result: Wilder ended it at the 2:17 mark with a violent one-punch knockout, and everyone who followed Kahn's advice cashed huge.

Kahn knows that on paper, Wilder has plenty of advantages. He's six years younger than the 40-year-old Ortiz and has a three-inch height advantage and five-inch reach edge. Ortiz hasn't fought anyone in Wilder's class since their first bout, while Wilder has taken on Fury and Dominic Breazeale. In May, Wilder eliminated Breazeale with a vicious first-round knockout that went viral.

But just because Wilder is undefeated and won the first matchup doesn't mean he'll take down Ortiz on Saturday.

Ortiz says a lack of endurance caused him to wear down at the end of his March 2018 loss to Wilder. He hired a strength and conditioning coach, Larry Wade, and will enter the ring as a more chiseled, conditioned fighter. "To make it very clear, I wasn't knocked out," Ortiz told reporters. "I was completely fatigued."

In the seventh round that night, Ortiz nearly finished Wilder. He came agonizingly close to becoming the first Cuban with a share of the heavyweight championship. Ortiz vows he won't run out of gas this time.

