Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury fight odds, lines: 'Bronze Bomber' a slight favorite over 'Gypsy King'

As the year comes to a close, arguably the biggest boxing event is set to take place on Saturday inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles as WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will defend his title against lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (9 p.m. ET, Showtime PPV). In an age where significant heavyweight prize fights are few and far between, the Wilder-Fury showdown is a more-than-welcome treat for fight fans everywhere.

Wilder (40-0, 39 KOs) has continued to show off his incredible punching power in the ring, including in his most recent fight when he rallied to stop Luis Ortiz in the 10th round in March at Barclays Arena in Brooklyn. His knockout streak continues to grow longer and longer, which has oddsmakers leaning toward the "Bronze Bomber" on Saturday in Los Angeles. Fury (27-0, 19 KOs) returned to the ring earlier this year following a three-year layoff from the fight game and has had two tune-up fights before stepping into the ring with Wilder on Saturday.

Meanwhile, another champion fighting as a part of this split-site doubleheader, Adonis Stevenson, has been installed as an underdog when he faces off with Oleksandr Gvozdyk in a light heavyweight title fight from Canada.

Below is a look at the card for Wilder vs. Fury on Saturday along with betting odds via Bovada and 5Dimes.

Favorite Underdog Weight Class Deontay Wilder (c) -170 Tyson Fury +140 WBC heavyweight championship Jarrett Hurd -10000 Jason Wellborn +1600 Super welterweight Luis Ortiz -3000 Travis Kauffman +1100 Heavyweight Joe Joyce -10000 Joe Hanks +1600 Heavyweight Oleksandr Gvozdyk -195 Adonis Stevenson (c) +165 WBC light heavyweight championship

