Undisputed super middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, who has spent years as the biggest star in boxing, returns to the ring on Saturday night to defend his four world championships against Jaime Munguia. It's a big clash that could provide some interesting action as Munguia has been on a solid run of late and is a strong, young challenger.

Admittedly, this is not the top fight fans were demanding for Alvarez, especially when a fight with David Benavidez was available to be made. But Alvarez has repeatedly made it clear that he has little interest in fighting Benavidez, who is undefeated and a two-time former super middleweight champion.

After some underwhelming performances against Dmitry Bivol, Gennady Golovkin in their third meeting and John Ryder, Alvarez bounced back with a strong showing against Jermell Charlo in September. Alvarez (60-2-2) continues to be a force in the division even with whispers of a decline getting louder.

Munguia, meanwhile, is undefeated at 43-0 but has faced nowhere near the level of competition of Alvarez. Munguia grinded out a decision over Sergiy Derevyanchenko in June 2023 before a TKO win over Ryder in January to earn the opportunity to face his fellow countryman.

Things got heated during the fight week build when Golden Boy CEO and promoter Oscar De La Hoya used his platform during Wednesday's press conference to rip Alvarez and mention his past failed drug tests. Alvarez rose from his chair to go after De La Hoya and then ripped his former promoter for allegedly stealing money from him and not full paying Gennadiy Golovkin in their trilogy.

The biggest fight of note features the return of Mario Barrios as he looks to defend his WBC interim welterweight title against Fabian Maidana. Barrios, 28, bounced back from the only two defeats of his pro career in a big way in 2023 when he beat Jovanie Santiago before getting a shot at Yordenis Ugas for the interim crown. Barrios stunned many by battering Ugas around the ring and nearly finishing the former titleholder. Maidana, meanwhile, holds a 22-2 record against mostly unknown competition.

Below is the complete fight card for Alvarez vs. Munguia along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

Alvarez vs. Munguia fight card, odds

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez (c) -500 vs. Jaime Munguia +400, undisputed super middleweight championship

Mario Barrios (c) -1000 vs. Fabian Maidana +600, WBC interim welterweight championship



Brandon Figueroa (c) -1200 vs. Jessie Magdaleno +700, WBC interim featherweight championship



Eimantas Stanionis (c) -1400 vs. Gabriel Maestre +700, WBA "regular" welterweight championship



Viewing info

Date: May 4



May 4 Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas



T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET How to watch: DAZN PPV & PPV.com | Price: $89.99

Countdown

