The biggest fight of 2024 is now in the rear-view after Oleksandr Usyk beat Tyson Fury to become undisputed heavyweight champion on May 18 in Saudi Arabia. The fight was another in the long list of massive showdowns that boxing has produced over the past few years.

It's likely Usyk and Fury meet again before the end of 2024, with a built-in rematch clause in the contract that both fighters said they expect to be enforced. The ball is ultimately in Fury's court as the loser of the fight was the one who had the power to activate the rematch clause.

Attention now turns to Leeds, England for a highly-anticipated rematch between Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall. The two first met in 2022 when Taylor was undisputed junior welterweight champion. Catterall clearly dominated the fight and deserved a clear decision victory but somehow two of the three ringside judges scored the fight for Taylor. Despite the controversy, Taylor maintained he earned the win and was eventually stripped or relinquished three of his four world titles rather than accepting mandatory defenses before dropping the WBO title in lopsided fashion against Teofimo Lopez in 2023.

Catterall now finally gets his crack at Taylor, affording him a long-awaited opportunity to gain revenge, even if there is no championship on the line.

Another major showdown was set for the summer in Saudi Arabia with a bout to see an undisputed light heavyweight champion crowned. Unified titleholder Artur Beterbiev was set to take on WBA champ Dmitry Bivol on June 1 with all four titles at stake, but a Beterbiev injury delayed the fight. Heavyweights Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang now headline the card.

Two other high-profile summer bouts will capture the attention of different crowds. Former UFC stars Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will meet in the boxing ring on July 6, a spiritual successor to their ceremonial BMF championship fight at UFC 244 in 2019. In one of the strangest, yet most intriguing fights on the boxing calendar, former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson will return to the boxing ring at age 58 against social media star-turned-boxer Jake Paul, 27, on Netflix. More details on that fight are still to be revealed, including whether it will somehow be sanctioned as a professional bout or held as an exhibition.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

2024 upcoming boxing schedule