A massive welterweight unification bout is finally set. Three of the four recognized titles at 147 pounds will be at stake when IBF and WBC champion Errol Spence Jr. takes on WBA titleholder Yordenis Ugas in the main event from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on April 16. The action all goes down on Showtime PPV.

Spence bounced back from the horrific car accident in October 2019 with an impressive showing against Danny Garcia in December 2020. He was expected to battle legendary champion Manny Pacquiao in 2021, but suffered a fractured orbital bone in training camp and was forced to withdraw. In his place stepped Ugas, who beat Pacquiao to claim the WBA crown. Now, the men battle with the potential of an undisputed bout in the near future as WBO titleholder Terence Crawford mulls his next move.

The undercard features intriguing bouts in the lower weight divisions. Isaac Cruz, fresh off his battle with Gervonta "Tank" Davis, is back when he takes on veteran Yuriokis Gamboa at lightweight. Cruz went the distance with Davis, the first man to do so against the knockout machine since 2014. Gamboa, 40, has lost two in a row against Davis and Devin Haney. Plus, Jose Valenzuela takes on Francisco Vargas at lightweight, and Cody Crowley is scheduled to face Josesito Lopez at welterweight.

Below is the complete fight card as well as the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Some odds will not post until later in the week. Be sure to stay tuned to this page all week long for the latest news, analysis and betting advice for the massive event in Arlington, Texas, this weekend.

Spence vs. Ugas card, odds

Errol Spence, Jr. (c) -550 vs. Yordenis Ugas (c) +380, welterweight unification

Isaac Cruz -1500 vs. Yuriokis Gamboa +850, lightweight

Jose Valenzuela -1100 vs. Francisco Vargas +700, lightweight

Cody Crowley -450 vs. Josesito Lopez +350, welterweight

Eimantas Stanionis -120 vs. Radzhab Butaev +100, welterweight

Brandun Lee vs. Zachary Ochoa, junior welterweight

