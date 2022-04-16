Three welterweight championships are on the line in Arlington, Texas, when Errol Spence Jr. clashes with Yordenis Ugas on Saturday night. Spence will be defending his WBC and IBF titles while Ugas will put his WBA title up for grabs.
Spence has laid claim to being one of the top fighters in all of boxing, only seen as truly rivaled in his division by WBO champion Terence Crawford. A win over Ugas could be the next step for Spence in finally getting to a dream bout with Crawford, which would then be a four-belt unification.
Ugas is no light touch, however, as the world was reminded in his last outing, when he defeated Manny Pacquiao on late notice, sending the legend into retirement. Ugas also arguably deserved the win over Shawn Porter in a bout for the WBC title in March 2019. Porter was awarded the fight by controversial split decision.
Below is the complete info for buying and viewing the PPV event as well as the fight card and latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook.
Spence vs. Ugas viewing info
- Date: April 16
- Location: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas
- Start time: 9 p.m. ET (main card) | Price: $74.99
- How to watch: Showtime PPV | Stream: Showtime
Spence vs. Ugas fight card, odds
- Errol Spence, Jr. (c) -550 vs. Yordenis Ugas (c) +380, welterweight unification
- Isaac Cruz -1500 vs. Yuriokis Gamboa +850, lightweight
- Jose Valenzuela -1100 vs. Francisco Vargas +700, lightweight
- Cody Crowley -450 vs. Josesito Lopez +350, welterweight
- Eimantas Stanionis -120 vs. Radzhab Butaev +100, welterweight
- Brandun Lee -3000 vs. Zachary Ochoa +1300, junior welterweight