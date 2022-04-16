Three welterweight championships are on the line in Arlington, Texas, when Errol Spence Jr. clashes with Yordenis Ugas on Saturday night. Spence will be defending his WBC and IBF titles while Ugas will put his WBA title up for grabs.

Spence has laid claim to being one of the top fighters in all of boxing, only seen as truly rivaled in his division by WBO champion Terence Crawford. A win over Ugas could be the next step for Spence in finally getting to a dream bout with Crawford, which would then be a four-belt unification.

Ugas is no light touch, however, as the world was reminded in his last outing, when he defeated Manny Pacquiao on late notice, sending the legend into retirement. Ugas also arguably deserved the win over Shawn Porter in a bout for the WBC title in March 2019. Porter was awarded the fight by controversial split decision.

Below is the complete info for buying and viewing the PPV event as well as the fight card and latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Spence vs. Ugas viewing info

Date: April 16

April 16 Location: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas Start time: 9 p.m. ET (main card) | Price: $74.99

9 p.m. ET (main card) | $74.99 How to watch: Showtime PPV | Stream: Showtime

Spence vs. Ugas fight card, odds