Floyd Mayweather pledges Conor McGregor fight 'to all the blacks around the world'

Floyd Mayweather said he hasn't forgotten comments that were deemed racist and insensitive by Conor McGregor during their July international media tour and is dedicating their Aug. 26 boxing pay-per-view match "for all of the blacks around the world."

During a sit-down interview Tuesday with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith in his Las Vegas gym, Mayweather (49-0, 26 KOs) reflected back on the impact of McGregor's words.

"I just didn't like when he called us monkeys," Mayweather said. "I think that was totally disrespectful. I didn't like it. It didn't push a button to make me jump out of my character and make me go crazy, but I didn't like it.

"I just thought about all of our different leaders -- Martin Luther King, Malcolm X -- that went on the frontline for me and all of my loved ones. Like I said before, this stuff still goes on. But I'm strong, smart, patient and come Aug. 26, I'm the same person -- strong, smart, patient -- and the same way he called us monkeys, I'm going to see if he says that Aug. 26."

Mayweather was far from innocent himself during a four-city tour that was highly criticized for its crude trash talk and incentive remarks about race, misogyny and homophobia. But McGregor's specific remarks -- asking Mayweather to "dance for me boy" and referring to a group of African-American fighters in the movie "Rocky III" as "dancing monkeys" -- received the most negative press.

When asked by Smith whether the buildup to this super fight can be compared to the 1982 heavyweight championship match between Larry Holmes and Gerry Cooney, which devolved into a narrative of white versus black, Mayweather agreed.

"[It's] no different, no different. But this is for a cause," Mayweather said. "This is for the American people. This is for all the blacks around the world.

"This is on a bigger scale because it's different eras. This era, I call it the Mayweather Era, and in the Mayweather Era, we have social media and computers in this era so it's a lot different now."