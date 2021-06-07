Showtime Boxing is back in a big way on Sunday evening with arguably its biggest star of the last two decades. Retired pound-for-pound king and one of the best of all time, Floyd "Money" Mayweather, will step back into the ring once more inside the Hard Rock Stadium as he takes on the most unique challenge of his career: a YouTuber.

That's right, Mayweather will face off against social media star Logan Paul in the main event of a four-fight card on Showtime PPV from Miami Gardens, Florida. The former five-division champion will battle Paul in an eight-round exhibition, the second of that variety Mayweather has competed in in the last two years. He stopped kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa -- a much smaller competitor than he is -- on New Year's Eve 2019 in Japan.

Paul is 0-1 as a professional fighter, losing to fellow YouTuber KSI in November 2019. His younger brother Jake has become a big draw as a boxer, scoring three knockout wins in his three professional bouts while Logan has been focused on the fight with Mayweather, a fight he believes he will win by being six inches and 50 pounds bigger than Mayweather.

The card will also feature the debut of former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson. The former All Pro is slated for a four-round exhibition against MMA and Bare Knuckle fighter Brian Maxwell to kick off the PPV festivities. He has done boxing training before and sparred in his hometown gyms, but never officially stepped in the ring. Plus, Jarrett Hurd is back when he takes on Luis Arias at middleweight.

Below is all the information you need to keep up with what's going down in Miami on Sunday night, including how to purchase the event, the event start time and much more.

You can follow along with every moment of the action on Sunday night from Miami Gardens, Florida, with our live blog that will provide play-by-play commentary for each fight, round-by-round scoring and much, much more.

Fight card

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul -- contracted exhibition (8 rounds)

Badou Jack vs. Dervin Colina, light heavyweight (10 rounds)

Jarrett Hurd vs. Luis Arias, junior middleweight (10 rounds)



Chad Johnson vs. Brian Maxwell, contracted exhibition (4 rounds)

Viewing information