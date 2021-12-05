devin-haney-weighin.jpg
Matchroom Boxing

With the lightweight division in an uproar after Geroge Kambosos Jr.'s upset of Teofimo Lopez to capture three world championships, Gervonta "Tank" Davis is looking to climb closer to a world title opportunity at 135 pounds. That journey continues Sunday night on Showtime pay-per-view when Davis takes on Isaac Cruz.

Cruz stepped into the fight one month out when Davis' original opponent, Rolando Romero, was forced to withdraw from the fight after a flurry of sexual assault allegations. What fans received in the wake of Romero's withdrawal is a far better fight on paper, with Cruz's relentless pressure meeting Davis' shocking power in a fight guaranteed to produce fireworks.

The card takes place from Staples Center in Los Angeles and features four fights on the pay-per-view broadcast, each of which has the potential to bring thrilling action to the ring.

The action gets underway at 8 p.m. ET on Showtime pay-per-view. The full fight card with odds from Caesars Sportsbook and complete viewing information is listed below.

Viewing information

  • Date: Dec. 5 | Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles
  • Start time: 8 p.m. ET
  • How to watch: Showtime PPV | Price: $74.99
  • Stream: Showtime.com and the Showtime app

Davis vs. Cruz fight card, odds

  • Gervonta Davis -1500 vs. Isaac Cruz +850, lightweight
  • Sebastian Fundora -260 vs. Sergio Garcia +210, junior middleweight
  • Sergiy Derevyanchenko -440 vs. Carlos Adames +340, middleweight
  • Eduardo Ramirez -500 vs. Miguel Marriaga +380, junior lightweight  