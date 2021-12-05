With the lightweight division in an uproar after Geroge Kambosos Jr.'s upset of Teofimo Lopez to capture three world championships, Gervonta "Tank" Davis is looking to climb closer to a world title opportunity at 135 pounds. That journey continues Sunday night on Showtime pay-per-view when Davis takes on Isaac Cruz.

Cruz stepped into the fight one month out when Davis' original opponent, Rolando Romero, was forced to withdraw from the fight after a flurry of sexual assault allegations. What fans received in the wake of Romero's withdrawal is a far better fight on paper, with Cruz's relentless pressure meeting Davis' shocking power in a fight guaranteed to produce fireworks.

The card takes place from Staples Center in Los Angeles and features four fights on the pay-per-view broadcast, each of which has the potential to bring thrilling action to the ring.

The action gets underway at 8 p.m. ET on Showtime pay-per-view. The full fight card with odds from Caesars Sportsbook and complete viewing information is listed below.

Viewing information

Date: Dec. 5 | Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles

Dec. 5 | Staples Center -- Los Angeles Start time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET How to watch: Showtime PPV | Price: $74.99

Showtime PPV | $74.99 Stream: Showtime.com and the Showtime app

Davis vs. Cruz fight card, odds