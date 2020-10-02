A rare fight with world titles across two weight classes on the line will go down on Halloween when Gervonta Davis takes on Leo Santa Cruz at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The event will be the first major boxing card with fans in attendance since the global COVID-19 pandemic interrupted the sport worldwide. The fight was originally set for Oct. 24, but has now officially been moved to Oct. 31.

Davis (23-0, 22 KOs) and Santa Cruz (37-1-1, 19 KOs) will meet at the 130-pound super featherweight limit, with Santa Cruz's WBA super featherweight world title on the line. Davis' WBA lightweight title will also be up for grabs. Davis holds the "regular" version of the WBA belt, with Vasiliy Lomachenko recognized by the sanctioning body as the "super" champion.

Davis is a former IBF and WBA super featherweight champion, having won titles at 130 pounds in January 2017 and April 2018 before moving to 135 and capturing the WBA lightweight title with a late stoppage of Yuriorkis Gamboa this past December. Only one man has been able to take Davis to the scorecards and he enters the bout with Santa Cruz on a 14-fight knockout streak.

Santa Cruz has won world titles at bantamweight, super bantamweight, featherweight and super featherweight. He has suffered just one loss in his career, a July 2016 majority decision defeat against Carl Frampton. He would avenge that loss in the rematch, winning a January 2017 majority decision.

"This fight between Gervonta Davis and Leo Santa Cruz is such a great fight that we had to have it with fans, which will be a first for a major boxing event since COVID-19 started," said Floyd Mayweather, President of Mayweather Promotions, which promotes Davis. "Tank' Davis is a special talent, a super skilled fighter and I have been in the gym regularly to watch and help him prepare for a tough opponent in Santa Cruz, who we all know always comes in shape and ready to fight. It's going to be a great night for Mayweather Promotions, for boxing and for sports. The best fighting the best is all we can ask for."