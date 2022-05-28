On Saturday night, rising star Gervonta "Tank" Davis returns to the ring to take on bitter rival Rolando Romero with Davis' secondary WBA championship on the line. It's a showdown between two of the hardest pound-for-pound punchers in the sport.

Davis has knocked out 24 of his 26 opponents as a professional while Romero has also only gone to decision twice in his 14 career fights. Both men are undefeated and will be looking to pick up the win and move on to even bigger things, including a potential future showdown with the winner of the undisputed lightweight championship fight between George Kambosos Jr. and Devin Haney in Australia this June.

The card takes place inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and features four fights on the pay-per-view broadcast, each of which has the potential to bring thrilling action to the ring.

The action gets underway at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime pay-per-view. The full fight card with odds from Caesars Sportsbook and complete viewing information is listed below.

Viewing information

Date: May 28 | Location: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

May 28 | Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Start time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET How to watch: Showtime PPV | Price: $74.99

Showtime PPV | $74.99 Stream: Showtime.com (order now)

Davis vs. Romero fight card, odds