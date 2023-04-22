The time for talking is nearly up. Two of the biggest stars in boxing are finally set to step inside the ring and throw down on Saturday night in Las Vegas when Gervonta "Tank" Davis takes on "King" Ryan Garcia. The pair of rising lightweights clash in the main event from the T-Mobile Arena on Showtime PPV with so much at stake.

Both fighters have traded barbs back and forth over the last couple of years in anticipation of making this fight a reality. And both men went out of their way to make it happen while sitting on opposite sides of the boxing political landscape. Now, only one can end the night with his hand raised in victory.

Davis is known as one of the best knockout artists in the sport. He's finished 26 of the 28 opponents to step in the ring with him, including a trio of knockouts since 2020 to receive critical acclaim. He brutally finished Leo Santa Cruz in 2020 with a hellacious uppercut. He battered Mario Barrios with four knockdowns before the referee waved the fight off in 2021. And Davis obliterated Rolando Romero with a left hook in 2022.

"All he talks about is that one punch. I only need one too. I touch that jaw and I'm telling you, you're going to sleep. I'll probably break your jaw," Davis said at the final press conference. "We're here. Enough with the talking. I'm ready to get down and dirty. I'm from Baltimore city and you'll see how we turn it come Saturday. See y'all then.

"He's gonna feel me for sure. I am what I say I am. I'm that guy. I didn't get all the way here for no reason. I put the work in and I got those guys out of there. He's gonna see it come Saturday night for sure."

Garcia, meanwhile, brings more balance to his attack. His speed is his biggest weapon, but he can also put an opponent's lights out in a flash. Garcia has finished 19 of the 23 foes he's faced, including Javier Fortuna in his most recent outing and Luke Campbell in 2021.

"Everything is catching up to you. Everything is coming to a halt for you on Saturday night. You're gonna learn the hard way," Garcia said. "What an honor to be here. This is a dream come true. I'm seeing my face on the big screens at MGM and this is what I've dreamed of since I was a little boy. I'm very happy and excited. I don't have much to say really, I'm just staying focused and preparing. I know there's a big task at hand, but I'm gonna come out victorious."

The undercard in Las Vegas is loaded up with interesting matchups before we get to the main event. Secondary WBA super middleweight champion David Morrell is back in action when he takes on late-replacement Yamaguchi Falcao in the co-main event. Morrell is hoping to earn his shot at Canelo Alvarez and the undisputed crown at 168 pounds if he continues to win.

Let's take a closer look at how the two fighters stack up before seeing the complete fight card with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook below. Be sure to check in all week long to this page for the latest news and updates surrounding this event.

Tale of the tape



Gervonta Davis Ryan Garcia Born Baltimore, Maryland Los Alamitos, California Age 28 24 Height 5-foot-5 5-foot-11 Weight 136 pounds 136 pounds Reach 67.5 inches 70 inches Record (28-0, 26 KO) (23-0, 19 KOs)

Davis vs. Garcia fight card

Gervonta "Tank" Davis -230 vs. Ryan Garcia +190, super lightweight

David Morrell (c) -2000 vs. Yamaguchi Falcao +1000, WBA "regular" super middleweight title

Bektemir Melikuziev -1400 vs. Gabriel Rosado +800, super middleweight

Elija Garcia -1400 vs. Kevin Zambrano +800, middleweight

Davis vs. Garcia viewing info

Date: April 22



April 22 Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas



T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 8 p.m. ET | How to watch: Showtime PPV ($84.99)

Davis vs. Garcia countdown

