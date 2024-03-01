Influencer boxing pioneer Jake Paul returns to the ring Saturday for an eight-round match against journeyman professional Ryan Bourland. The main Paul vs. Bourland fight card is set for 7 p.m. ET from Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland matchup is the co-main event on a boxing card headlined by women's unified featherweight champion Amanda Serrano, who defends her belts in a 12-round main event against top-rated challenger Nina Meinke.

Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland preview

Paul (8-1) is the former child actor and YouTube star who remains committed to finding success as a professional boxer. His first couple of fights came against fellow social media influencers before he took a slight step forward in competition by challenging numerous fading MMA fighters who had varying degrees of boxing ability.

He knocked out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley before taking decisions against retired UFC icons Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz. As his matchups against MMA opponents began to lose their novelty appeal, Paul vowed to turn his attention toward facing professional boxers.

The 27-year-old's lone defeat came against Tommy Fury, the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. The younger Fury is similarly a social media influencer who is attempting to make his way in professional boxing. Fury defeated Paul by split decision in February of last year.

Paul's last performance came against Andre August, a low-level pro from Texas. Paul scored a first-round knockout in their December fight.

Paul appears to be at least taking a slight step up against Bourland (17-2), who has fought just once in the past six years. Following a four-year layoff, the 35-year-old Bay Area native scored a fifth-round TKO against Santario Martin in September 2022. Bourland hasn't fought since.

Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke preview

Serrano (46-2-1), 35, is one of the most accomplished women boxers in the sport's history. She is a Puerto Rico native who will be fighting before her hometown fans for the first time in three years.

Serrano's last defeat came in a split decision against Katie Taylor for the unified lightweight title in April 2022 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The action-packed fight is generally regarded as one of the best women's boxing matches the sport has ever produced.

Serrano has since won four consecutive fights, all by unanimous decision, to defend her unified featherweight belts.

Meinke (10-3) is a seven-year pro who has held numerous lower-tier titles but lost in her lone prior quest for a major belt. The 30-year-old German boxer dropped a unanimous decision to Sarah Mahfoud in September 2022 for the IBF world featherweight title.

How to make Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland and Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke picks

