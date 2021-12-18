After Jake Paul beat Tyron Woodley by split decision in their August clash, Woodley was champing at the bit to get a rematch. Saturday night on Showtime pay-per-view, the former UFC welterweight champion gets his opportunity, though on short notice.

After initially agreeing to the rematch in the ring after the first fight, Paul instead moved on to a plan to fight Tommy Fury. When Fury suffered a broken rib and chest infection during training, he was forced to withdraw and suddenly the spot across the ring from Paul was open and Woodley was ready and willing to fill it.

"When I got the call for this fight, my thought was that things happened for a reason. Everything is aligned. Something wasn't sitting right for me about Jake fighting Tommy Fury. They didn't even have to finish their sentence before I said yes to the rematch," Woodley said. "I'm just excited about the opportunity to redeem myself. We found out a lot about each other that night in the ring. We have mutual respect, but there's still unfinished business. You have to be patient in finishing someone off in this sport. You have to respect their power and I'm not going to pretend like he doesn't have power. We both do."

In addition to the rematch between Paul and Woodley, unified women's featherweight champion Amanda Serrano will move up to lightweight to face Miriam Gutierrez in hopes of landing a fight with unified lightweight champion Katie Taylor in 2022. Former NBA star Deron Williams will enter the ring for a four-round exhibition with former NFL star Frank Gore in one of the featured undercard bouts. And a junior welterweight contest between Liam Paro and Yomar Alamo rounds out the four-fight pay-per-view.

Below is the complete fight card as well as how you can catch all the action on Sunday night live on Showtime PPV.

Paul vs. Woodley 2 fight card, odds

Jake Paul -240 vs. Tyron Woodley +200, cruiserweight (eight rounds)

Amanda Serrano -2500 vs. Miriam Gutierrez +1200, lightweights (10 rounds)



Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore, heavyweights (four round exhibition)

Liam Paro -140 vs. Yomar Alamo +120, junior welterweights (10 rounds)

Viewing Information

Date: Dec. 18 | Start time: 9 p.m. ET (main card)

Dec. 18 | 9 p.m. ET (main card) Location: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida



Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida TV: Showtime PPV on all traditional cable and satellite providers | Live stream: Showtime.com or the Showtime App | Price: $59.99

